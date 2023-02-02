ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Independent

Michigan mother and two young sons freeze to death in park

A Michigan mother and two children were found frozen to death over the weekend, according to police.A third child survived by seeking help from a stranger.Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle Milton, 9, and Malik Milton, 3, were found on Sunday afternoon in a park near in Pontiac, Michigan, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.An autopsy revealed that all three died due to hypothermia, according to Fox 2 Detroit.Ms Cannady’s 10-year-old daughter, who survived, sought help from a stranger living near the park and told them her family had died. They alerted the police, and the girl was...
PONTIAC, MI
CBS News

Michigan mom, 2 boys found frozen to death; girl knocks on door and says her "family was dead in a field," sheriff says

A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it" before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.
PONTIAC, MI
New York Post

15-year-old Michigan girl vanishes, cellphone found at school in ‘suspicious’ episode

A 15-year-old Michigan girl has gone missing in what authorities described as “suspicious” circumstances after she did not return home from school and her cellphone was found abandoned. Adriana Davidson, of Ann Arbor, last contacted her family about 9 a.m. Friday while on her way to Pioneer High School, where she was last seen by friends two hours later, ClickOnDetroit reported. John Davidson she he last heard from his daughter — whom they call “Addy” — when she left to take a public bus, but she never returned and failed to respond to his texts. “We’re going on what, Day 2 now? This...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Saurabh

The boy who left his parents and returned to wilderness after being saved from Native Americans

On January 10, 1870, one of the most popular and widely circulated newspaper in the southwest, San Antonio Herald published a cry for help. On the first day of January, 1870, the son of the undersigned was stolen by the Indians at or near the settlement of Castell, Texas, on the Llano River. Description of the boy: age about 10 years and 8 months, height 4 feet 10 inches, light flaxen hair, grey eyes, broad face, high forehead, has a scar on his chin, speaks the German language exclusively. The undersigned, his father, prays that you use your efforts to recover the child. - Yours respectfully, Louis Korn, January 10, 1870.
CASTELL, TX
Upworthy

Swarm of 20,000 bees chase car for two days to rescue queen trapped inside

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on October 1, 2020. It has since been updated. Very few species have perfected loyalty better than the worker bee. Once a queen bee has been selected and raised, she is constantly attended to by a "court" of worker bees who feed and groom her. Because she plays such a vital role in the hive's survival, they follow her around and go to great lengths to ensure her well-being and safety. In fact, such is their dedication that they would even be ready to tail a 65-year-old's Mitsubishi Outlander for two days to rescue their queen from inside the trunk of the car.
The Independent

Michigan deputy under investigation after mother and her two children froze to death in field

A sheriff’s deputy in Michigan is under investigation over his response to a call about a mother and her children who later froze to death in a field. Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle, nine, and Malik, three, were found dead on Sunday in a field near Pontiac after wandering around the area for three days — the children only wearing sweatshirts and wrapped in bed sheets. Cannady, who police say was suffering a mental health episode, had reportedly ordered her three kids to hide from police and sleep in the field. Her 10-year-old daughter was the only...
PONTIAC, MI
thesource.com

[WATCH] Detroit Family Stomps Lip Off Of Alleged Pedophile

Neighbors and onlookers recorded the bloody aftermath of a man who was severely beaten after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager. “Absolutely tragic. It really is,” said Capt. Rebecca Hall, Detroit police. “It is in affecting a young life, a family, and it’s going to definitely take time to heal.”
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Bodies Of 3 Missing Rappers May Have Been Found In The Detroit Area

Police in Michigan discovered three dead bodies that are believed to be the three missing rappers who went missing last month. According to a report CNN published on Friday, February 3, a spokesperson for the city of Highland Park issued a statement regarding three unidentified corpses that were found in an abandoned apartment building nearly six miles outside of Detroit. So far, Michigan State Police have not confirmed the identities of the bodies. In a statement they made on Thursday night, authorities said they had state troopers, homicide task force and people from their forensic lab working together during their investigation inside the apartment complex.
DETROIT, MI
