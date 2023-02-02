Read full article on original website
Forest Ranger Simulator - Official Kickstarter Launch Trailer
Forest Ranger Simulator is a casual simulation game about saving nature. Save the forests and the planet by sorting trash, feeding animals, and completing a variety of tasks. Forest Ranger Simulator is set to release on PC in Q2 2023 and a Kickstarter is also available for the game along with a demo for Steam Next Fest.
Restaurant Builder - Official Announcement Trailer
Restaurant Builder is a creative builder and destroyer simulation game. Equipped with a high-pressure washer, jackhammer, and a highly addictive spray gun, you face the construction of a restaurant the world has never seen. Tear down walls, build, destroy, paint, and decorate, utilizing real physics, and dynamic lighting to bring empty space to life. Restaurant Builder is launching on PC in 2023.
Painter Simulator - Official Steam Next Fest Gameplay Trailer
Painter Simulator is a painting simulation game where the emphasis is placed on the player's imagination and perceptiveness. Create the world in the colors you want to see with a brush. Unlock game modes where you can decide for yourself whether the leaves will be blue or the grass will be purple. Be creative and create your own image. Painter Simulator is set to launch in 2023 with a demo available for Steam Next Fest.
Suffer The Night - Official Announcement Trailer (Warning: Flashing Lights)
Check out this terrifying announcement trailer for Suffer The Night, an upcoming game that blends first-person survival horror with the vibe of 80s slasher flicks. Suffer The Night will be available on PC via Steam in 2023. A demo is available now on Steam. In Suffer the Night, players take...
Henosis - Official Netherworld Patch Launch Trailer
Henosis is a 2D puzzle-platformer with unique controls and a blob on a mission to preserve life by gathering water. The latest Netherworld patch brings a new world, revamped levels, and plenty of new content, such as laser turrets, slippery surfaces, rotating spikes, and platforms in addition to looping dual-path lasers and much more. The Henosis Netherworld Patch is available now on PC and Mac.
Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence - Official Announcement Trailer
Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence is a survival adventure game about protecting the most vulnerable and surviving the war. The player is thrown in the shoes of an ordinary man that is swooped into events beyond his control. He doesn't wonder why the war started, he doesn't look for the cause of it. The most important thing is here and now. Our character had the misfortune to live in a place of warfare. Your primary goal is to survive and, above all, to protect the innocent. Your wife and young baby are counting on you. Farmer’s Father: Save The Innocence is launching on PC in 2023 with a demo available as part of the Steam Next Fest.
Service IT: You Can Do IT - Official Announcement Trailer
Service IT: You Can Do IT is a simulation game where you take the role of an owner of a full-service IT solutions company. Diagnose and repair the equipment, solve the problems of your customers, and provide technical support. Configure the network, hire and manage your crew to prove you have the best IT service company. Service IT: You Can Do IT is releasing later in 2023 on PC along with a playable demo being available as part of the Steam Next Fest.
Chapter 9 - Dead on Arrival
Dead on Arrival is the ninth Chapter in Dead Space. Isaac boards the "rescue" ship in hopes of salvaging its singularity core. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Dead on Arrival below.
The Lost King - Official Trailer
The Lost King is the inspiring true story of a woman who refused to be ignored and took on Britain’s most eminent historians, forcing them to rethink the legacy of one of the most controversial rulers in English history. A tale of discovery, obsession, and stolen glory (both then and now), The Lost King is a magical adventure illuminated by one woman’s awakened sense of purpose.
Sons of the Forest Will Now Launch in Early Access to Avoid More Delays
Sons of the Forest developer Endnight Games has announced it will be changing the game's February 23 release date to an early access release date to prevent further delays and to allow fans to jump in and help the studio reach the finish line. Endnight Games revealed its plan for...
Sims 4 Growing Together Release Date and Details
Just in time for the free Infant update for The Sims 4 base game, the new Sims 4 Growing Together expansion pack is sure to increase the ways you can extend your Sims family tenfold. Explore San Sequoia and mingle with the locals, from the Micaelsons to the influential Robleses, and explore new social dynamics.
Indus Game Pre-Registration Perks Revealed; All You Need to Know
Indus Battle Royale is a Made in India title developed by SuperGaming, that we have been hearing about some time now. The game is being developed for mobile, PC and console. It is a narrative driven title, where players play the role of Mythwalkers, who are in search for an extremely valuable resource, Cosmium, on the hostile planet, Indus.
Risen Chameleos - Weakness, Tips, Armor
This page will cover its weaknesses, tips to beat it, item drops, armor, and more. See the Sunbreak Monster List page for a list of all large monsters in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. This page is currently in progress, check back later for more information. Whether you're looking for the...
Shepherds Meadow Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Shepherd's Meadow, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Marker Fragment Locations
In a New Game+ in Dead Space, you may stumble upon marker fragments. There are 12 marker fragments and if you collect them all before Chapter 12 begins, you can unlock a secret, alternate ending in Dead Space. For those looking to view the alternate ending to Isaac's perilous journey and get the Trophy and Achievement for it, here are the locations of all 12 marker fragments in Dead Space.
Inner Visoria Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Inner Visoria, as well as provide all of their solutions!
Best Gear and Early Upgrades
Frey's magical abilities aren't the only thing that will help her survive in Athia. She will also be able to gear up with Cloaks, Necklaces, and even Nail Designs. But with such a wide selection of available gear items, it can be overwhelming knowing which ones are the best. On this page, we go over the best gear in Forspoken and where to find them.
Yonder Cape Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in Yonder Cape, as well as provide all of their solutions!
How to Get the Free Genshin Impact Lisa Skin in Version 3.4
A new outfit is available for our favorite witch, Lisa in Genshin Impact Version 3.4. Participate in the exclusive Second Blooming event to unlock the free Lisa skin, A Sobriquet Under Shade. Second Blooming is a team challenge limited-time event in Version 3.4 that will put your team-building skills in Genshin Impact to the test.
How to Find the Peng Treasure
This page will guide you through how to find the Peng Treasure during Dead Space's main campaign. This valuable hidden artifact acts similarly to a semiconductor, with Isaac able to sell it in a store for a whopping 30,000 credits. Not only that, but you'll also net the There's Always...
