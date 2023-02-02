Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Winners and Losers from the AFC ChampionshipChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The next great quarterback rivalryChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
FOX Sports
Super Bowl 2023 odds: 3 reasons to bet on the Chiefs against the Eagles
The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, making their third trip in the last four seasons. But they've got their work cut out for them if they plan to get by the Eagles in the Big Game. And speaking of having their work cut out for them...
gamblingnews.com
Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII Odds, Time, and Prediction
The time has come for the most important game of the 2022-23 NFL season. Super Bowl LVII is on the program on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will battle for the Lombardi Trophy. And it’s going...
CBS Sports
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon after allegedly pointing firearm at woman, per report
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an arrest warrant issued for him, per WCPO 9 News. Mixon is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
4 Chiefs besides Patrick Mahomes looking to ruin the Eagles Super Bowl party
There’s more to the Kansas City Chiefs roster than Patrick Mahomes, and the Eagles will learn that on Super Bowl Sunday. On February 12th, the talk is over. The Philadelphia Eagles will finally meet the Kansas City Chiefs in a head-to-head matchup for Super Bowl LVII glory. This one is loaded with both headlines and subplots.
NBC Sports
The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed
It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made. Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up...
CBS Sports
NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How to watch, date, time, location, streaming, AFC, NFC rosters and explainer of event
The 2023 Pro Bowl will be different than in year's past. This year it features a new flag football format in the exhibition game between the AFC and NFC players. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games will span over multiple days with additional events, including the skills competition. The action began...
NFL Honoring Bills' Damar Hamlin with CPR Awareness for Super Bowl Week
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is seeing his impact take even greater strides ahead of Super Bowl LVII.
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
sportszion.com
TE Travis Kelce urges Chiefs fans not to touch Rocky Balboa statue ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs Philadelphia Eagles
Star players always want to motivate their fans before playing a big match. Travis Kelce did the same thing before the mega event this year. A man like Rocky Balboa is not to be trifled with. This is the statement from tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is delivering to the fans before their game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wishes he would've known for his first Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to appear in their third Super Bowl in the past four years. During their recent run of success, the leader has been All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has his sights on another victory and some redemption from his Super Bowl loss two years ago.
The List of Upcoming Free Agents From the 49ers
There are going to be some tough decisions that the 49ers are going to have to make when it comes to their upcoming free agents.
Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results
The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
CBS Sports
