Kansas City, MO

NBC Sports

The first million-dollar bet for Super Bowl LVII has landed

It’s Super Bowl season. So it’s time for supersized bets to be made on the Super Bowl. Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, the first reported seven-figure Super Bowl wager for next Sunday’s Eagles-Chiefs game has been made. Someone has bet $1 million on the Eagles straight up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sportszion.com

TE Travis Kelce urges Chiefs fans not to touch Rocky Balboa statue ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs Philadelphia Eagles

Star players always want to motivate their fans before playing a big match. Travis Kelce did the same thing before the mega event this year. A man like Rocky Balboa is not to be trifled with. This is the statement from tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs is delivering to the fans before their game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles complete Super Bowl history and results

The Philadelphia Eagles are just days away from competing in Super Bowl LVII. It is a special moment as the franchise has an opportunity to bring home its second Vince Lombardi Trophy in five seasons. It took quite a while to win the first one, but it was well worth the wait as it ended a 58-year championship drought that stretched from December 26th of 1960 to February 4th, 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

CBS Sports

