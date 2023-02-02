'I consider myself now a defensive player:' Right to Life's Genevieve Marnon on working in a post-Proposal 3 Michigan

As the new semester sets in, so comes the second round of one of college's most well known events: spring sorority recruitment. But while fall sorority recruitment is a week-long process, jam-packed with opportunities to meet the chapters, spring rush is different in a variety of senses. "Spring is a lot more informal than the fall," Delta Gamma member Nicole Howard said. "(In the fall) there's a lot of rules. It's very strict, it's long days and it's very, very overwhelming." The fall process includes a spirit day, values day, philanthropy day, preference night and a bid day. In the...
Zach Shallcross never watched "The Bachelor" before he was introduced into the world of Bachelor Nation. Now, he is the man of hour in the show's 27th season, as 30 women fight for his heart and the millions of people tune in every week to watch it happen.Shallcross sat down with The State News over to tell his story on how exactly he ended up in this unique position.Before he started handing out roses, Shallcross was introduced to the show by a friend who had been on a couple episodes of its sister show, "The Bachelorette." His friend told him...
Michigan State University is a predominantly white institution, or PWI, which means Black students might find it hard to discover spaces across campus that they feel represent them.But with over 1,000 registered clubs and organizations, MSU home is to many that are Black-led and Black-focused. Here is a non-exhaustive list of clubs that can offer a safe, relatable and representative space to Black students.Black Mental Health Coalition ClubPsychology senior Ajhané Kindle is the president of the Black Mental Health Coalition Club - an organization focused on the stigma surrounding Black mental health. Through events, students work to empower its members...
This week on The 1909, host Lily Guiney discusses Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer's State of the State address and lawmakers' reactions to it, CAPS seeing a higher number of students in 'holiday aftermath' and Starbucks moving into the MSU Main Library. In addition, get the details on Student Life and Engagement's initiative to provide free menstrual products throughout campus.The 1909 is a weekly podcast recapping the week's news publishing every Monday."The 1909" TeamHost: Lily GuineyPodcast Coordinator: Anthony Brinson IIIEdited by: Drew Goretzka, Claire Grant
Michigan State University's Child Development Laboratory is an institution open to the public, offering full-day preschool programs for children ages birth to kindergarten. It recently secured $2,187,500 in funding to expand both its buildings and outreach.A proposal was submitted to open a Lansing site that would help children most at risk within the community. In turn, MSU would be able to introduce over 100 teachers for the state and community, taking charge against the state-wide teacher shortage. "We will be collaborating with other entities in the area as we go through this extension," Child Development Laboratories Director Laurie...
