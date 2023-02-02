'I consider myself now a defensive player:' Right to Life's Genevieve Marnon on working in a post-Proposal 3 Michigan

Zach Shallcross never watched "The Bachelor" before he was introduced into the world of Bachelor Nation. Now, he is the man of hour in the show's 27th season, as 30 women fight for his heart and the millions of people tune in every week to watch it happen.Shallcross sat down with The State News over to tell his story on how exactly he ended up in this unique position.Before he started handing out roses, Shallcross was introduced to the show by a friend who had been on a couple episodes of its sister show, "The Bachelorette." His friend told him...

6 DAYS AGO