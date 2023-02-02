ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

PHOTO GALLERY: RCS Lady Warriors roll past Ridgeview Lady Raptors

By By RANDY BALL
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

KINGSPORT — The Rogersville City School Lady Warriors led all the way in their TMSAA Class A Section 1 quarterfinal game Monday night at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport, rolling to a 48-30 victory over the Ridgeview Lady Raptors.

The Lady Warriors (21-2) earned a spot in Thursday’s 5 p.m. semifinal against Boones Creek. The semifinal winners will meet Saturday at 1 p.m. at John Sevier. The Class A Section 1 champion moves on to the state tournament.

In Monday’s quarterfinal game, Addie Lawson got the Lady Warriors on the board with an early free throw, and they didn’t let up. Rylee Sivert scored seven points in the first quarter, and the Lady Warriors took a 12-7 lead.

RCS led 19-13 at halftime.

The Lady Warriors kicked it into gear after the intermission, scoring 18 points in the third quarter to end any Raptor hopes of a comeback. Lawson had 7 points in the quarter, Brooke Nelson 6 and Kenady Deal 5 to put RCS up 37-22 headed into the final period.

Lawson had 17 points to lead RCS. Sivert added 10. Nelson finished with 9 points, while Deal and Chloe Pearson had 5 points each. Nicole Nelson added 2.

Rogersville, TN
