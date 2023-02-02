Signing Day 2023: 5-star recruits signed by conference

The traditional 2023 National Signing Day is in the rearview mirror now and with it goes the other biggest date on the college football recruiting calendar.

As always, there was fierce competition at the top with the premier programs fighting each other for the right to sign the blue-chip five-star prospects.

And, as you might expect, one conference in particular did the best at that. Let's take a look at where this year's five-star recruits are headed, broken down by conference.

College football recruiting: Five-star recruits signed by conference on 2023 National Signing Day

Rankings courtesy of 247Sports Composite

1. SEC — 21

SEC teams ran away with the 5-stars in the 2023 recruiting race

1. Keon Keeley, Edge ⟶ Alabama. The No. 2 overall player in the 2023 recruiting rankings and the No. 1 ranked edge rusher in his class.

2. Nico Iamaleava, QB ⟶ Tennessee. The No. 3 overall player in the 2023 recruiting rankings and the No. 2 quarterback in the class.

3. Caleb Downs, S ⟶ Alabama. The No. 6 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 1 safety.

4. David Hicks, DL ⟶ Texas A&M. The No. 7 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle and the No. 1 overall defensive lineman.

5. Kadyn Proctor, OT ⟶ Alabama. The No. 9 overall prospect nationally and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2023 class.

6. Suntarine Perkins, LB ⟶ Ole Miss. The No. 14 overall player in the 2023 recruiting rankings and the No. 1 linebacker.

7. Zalance Heard, OT ⟶ LSU. The No. 15 overall player in the nation and the No. 3 ranked offensive tackle nationally.

8. Nyckoles Harbor, ATH ⟶ South Carolina. The No. 19 overall player in the 2023 recruiting rankings and the No. 1 ranked athlete.

9. Damon Wilson, Edge ⟶ Georgia. The No. 20 overall player nationally and the No. 3 edge rusher in the 2023 rankings.

10. Justice Haynes, RB ⟶ Alabama. The No. 24 overall player and the No. 2 ranked running back nationally.

11. Desmond Ricks, CB ⟶ Alabama. The No. 25 ranked prospect nationally and the No. 2 cornerback in the 2023 cycle.

12. James Smith, DL ⟶ Alabama. The No. 26 overall recruit in the nation and the No. 2 defensive lineman.

13. Raylen Wilson, LB ⟶ Georgia. The No. 27 overall ranked prospect in the 2023 class and the No. 3 ranked linebacker.

14. Rueben Owens, RB ⟶ Texas A&M. The No. 28 overall player and the No. 3 ranked running back.

15. Yhonzae Pierre, Edge: ⟶ Alabama. The No. 30 overall prospect and the No. 4 ranked edge rusher in the 2023 class.

16. Monroe Freeling, OT ⟶ Georgia. The No. 32 ranked prospect nationally and the No. 5 offensive tackle.

17. Qua Russaw, Edge ⟶ Alabama. The No. 34 ranked recruit in the nation and the No. 5 overall edge rusher in the class of 2023.

18. Dashawn Womack, Edge ⟶ LSU. The No. 36 overall player in the nation and the No. 6 edge rusher.

19. Joenel Aguero, S ⟶ Georgia. The No. 37 overall ranked prospect nationally and the No. 3 safety in the class.

20. Jalen Hale, WR ⟶ Alabama. The No. 38 overall player and the No. 6 ranked wide receiver in 2023.

21. Jordan Hall, DL ⟶ Georgia. The No. 39 player in the 2023 recruiting rankings and the No. 4 ranked defensive lineman.

2. Big 12 — 7

Arch Manning made headlines by committing to Texas

1. Arch Manning, QB ⟶ Texas. The No. 1 overall player and No. 1 ranked quarterback in the 2023 class.

2. Jackson Arnold, QB ⟶ Oklahoma. The No. 8 overall ranked prospect and the No. 4 quarterback in the class.

3. Adepoju Adebawore, Edge ⟶ Oklahoma. The No. 11 overall player and the No. 2 edge rusher in the nation.

4. Peyton Bowen, S ⟶ Oklahoma. The No. 16 ranked prospect nationally and the No. 2 overall safety.

5. Anthony Hill, LB ⟶ Texas. The No. 18 overall player in the 2023 recruiting rankings and the No. 2 ranked linebacker.

6. Cedric Baxter, RB ⟶ Texas. The No. 22 overall recruit nationally and the No. 1 ranked running back.

7. Johntay Cook, WR ⟶ Texas. The No. 29 overall prospect nationally and the No. 3 ranked wide receiver.

3. Pac-12 — 5

2023 USC quarterback pledge Malachi Nelson

1. Zachariah Branch, WR ⟶ USC. The No. 4 overall player nationally and the No. 1 ranked wide receiver in the 2023 class.

2. Dante Moore, QB ⟶ UCLA. The No. 5 overall recruit in the nation and the No. 3 ranked quarterback.

3. Malachi Nelson, QB ⟶ USC. The No. 12 ranked prospect nationally and the No. 5 quarterback in 2023.

4. Cormani McClain, CB ⟶ Colorado. The No .13 overall player in the 2023 recruiting rankings and the No. 1 cornerback.

5. Jurrion Dickey, WR ⟶ Oregon. The No. 21 overall prospect and the No. 2 ranked wide receiver.

4. ACC — 4

1. Francis Mauigoa, OT ⟶ Miami. The No. 10 overall prospect nationally and the No. 2 ranked offensive tackle.

2. Samson Okunola, OT ⟶ Miami. The No. 23 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class and the No. 4 ranked offensive tackle.

3. Hykeem Williams, WR ⟶ Florida State. The No. 31 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and the No. 4 ranked wide receiver.

4. Peter Woods, DL ⟶ Clemson. The No. 33 prospect nationally overall and the No. 3 defensive lineman.

5. Big Ten — 1

1. Brandon Inniss, WR ⟶ Ohio State. The No. 35 overall player in the 2023 recruiting rankings and the No. 5 ranked wide receiver.

