MTG appeared to “let the truth slip” about reason for George Santos stepping down from committees

By Meaghan Ellis
 3 days ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) laughs with Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) as voting for speaker continues for a third day during a meeting of the 118th Congress, Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington DC. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

MSNBC News' Chris Hayes recently broke down remarks made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., that suggest Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., did not willingly make the decision to step down from his committee assignments.

Just one day after Santos met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., reports circulated about the freshman representative's decision to resign from the committees.

McCarthy claimed Santos made the decision. Sharing details about his conversation with the newly-elected lawmaker, McCarthy said, "We had a discussion and he asked me if he could do that. So, I think it was the appropriate decision."

During his segment on Tuesday, Hayes offered a comparison of the contradictory remarks made by Greene and McCarthy. According to Hayes, Greene painted a very different picture than McCarthy about Santos' committee departures.

"McCarthy made it seem like stepping down was entirely Santos' idea," Hayes said. "But then Marjorie Taylor Greene let the truth slip about what really motivated Santos to step aside."

Hayes then shared a clip of Greene speaking with CNN where she insisted that McCarthy actually had Santos distance himself from the committees due to the Republican efforts being made to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"He just felt like that there was so much drama, really, over the situation, and especially what we're doing to work to remove Ilhan Omar away from the Foreign Affairs Committee," Greene stated.

Hayes then shared his reaction to the far-right lawmaker's claims.

"Ahhh, yes," Hayes reacted. "There you have it! Republicans wanted to clear the decks, get rid of this annoying argument, like, 'You're gonna let George Santos serve on committees?' So now, they can move to kick Congresswoman Omar off Foreign Affairs for absolutely no valid reason because George Santos, who should never have been put on any committees in the first place, really, when you think about it, has given up his assignments."

Comments / 57

Linda Shafer
3d ago

Two people who show the real Republican party in all their glory, so disgraceful. The only thing more disgraceful is the people who vote for them.

Reply(2)
87
Jennifer Northrup
3d ago

Why is she even involved??? I have no respect for anyone in congress, they have proven to me that they don’t care about the American people or the planet burning from global warming,

Reply
28
Jennifer Northrup
3d ago

The pandemic closure showed us , they won’t take care of us in national disaster, we lost everything WE paid for.. while the GOP ate well payed there bills had party’s at the White House , they got the cure first and lived thousands of us died from no cure..

Reply
25
