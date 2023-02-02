ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Related
bringmethenews.com

Fire destroys all-you-can-eat restaurant in Superior, Wisconsin

A Japanese restaurant in Superior, Wisconsin was destroyed in a devastating fire early Monday. Fire crews were called to Wasabi All You Can Eat Japanese Restaurant at 3333 Tower Ave. Monday with crews arriving to find heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building. While fire crews initially fought...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Brutal Wind Chills Mean Brutal Firefighting Conditions

SUPERIOR, Wis. – With wind chill temperatures at 30, 40 or 50 below zero, it’s probably safe to say nobody likes that type of weather, especially firefighters. The dangerous conditions happened just two days ago for Superior firefighters who were fighting brutally cold air during the Wasabi restaurant fire on Tower Avenue.
visitduluth.com

Lake superior with the Ladies: A Duluth Girlfriends Getaway

With fun restaurants, DIY classes, exciting attractions, a variety of shopping options, unique cocktail spots (oh, and plenty of photo op spots), Duluth is the perfect location to spend some quality time with your friends. Check out these spots for a girls trip you won’t soon forget:. Fuel Up...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Recorded 18 Vehicle Thefts In January

DULUTH, Minn. — 2023 isn’t starting off well for vehicle thefts in Duluth. The police department responded to 18 vehicle theft calls in January. And just today, Feb. 1, a 2001 Silver Honda Civic was stolen on the 300 block of North 12th Avenue East. The car was...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth’s Snow Removal Safety Explainer

We’ve had over 78 inches of snow this year, now that is quite a lot. And if you’ve peeked outside your window, it seems to keep piling up everywhere. Well, the city of Duluth has taken to social media to address the problem. They have released a snow removal safety video of sorts. It is a video full of tips, and knowledge on what the city is doing to combat the large amounts of snow.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth Police Seek Information On Truck Connected To Recent Crimes

West Duluth recently had several incidents occur that damaged vehicles in the area and the Duluth Police Department believes one vehicle was responsible for it all. Now, they've reached out through their Facebook page to ask for the public's help with any information and video that would formally connect the vehicle in question to the crimes.
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Midwest Communications Medallion Found

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The 2023 Great Medallion Hunt from Midwest Communications is over. The Medallion was found in Washington Square Park at 43rd Avenue East and Superior Street in Duluth on Thursday. It was located in an open area between bottom trimmed pine trees and small apple trees...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Fire Destroys Superior Restaurant

SUPERIOR, WI (KDAL) – The Wasabi Restaurant on Tower Avenue in Superior is a total loss following an early morning fire on Monday. The Superior Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at 3333 Tower Avenue about 12:30 to find heavy black smoke coming from the rear of the building.
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

Man accused of threatening airport employees faces felony charges

Felony charges were filed Thursday against 52-year-old Virginia resident Vincent Muccio after he was arrested at the Duluth International Airport on January 31st after he allegedly made threats of violence to several Duluth airport employees. In the criminal complaint filed by the Saint Louis county district attorney’s office, Muccio is...
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Here’s Just How Cold Wind Chills Got In The Northland To End The Week

In line with the wind chill warning the Duluth office of the National Weather Service issued yesterday, it was downright frigid overnight Thursday into Friday morning. With air temperatures sinking into double-digit below-zero temperatures combined with some wind to make for dangerous wind chill values, a number of area schools opted to either start late, close, or shift to a virtual learning day for Friday.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff

Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UPDATE: Ashland County Inmate Likely Died Of Overdose

ASHLAND, Wis. — An inmate’s death is being investigated at the Ashland County Jail. Ashland County Sheriff Brian Zupke said Aaron Craig, 43, died in his cell during a medical episode Jan. 27. He was booked into the jail the day before by Ashland police. Chief Bill Hagstrom...
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Gichi Gami Apothecary open now in West Duluth

Jill Kari and Alice Jondal met years ago when they both worked for Lake Effect Vapor. They decided to open their own business focused on health, happiness, and harmony. It’s called Gichi Gami Apothecary, and is part of the Spirit Valley neighborhood in West Duluth. Jondal explained, “Both being...
DULUTH, MN

