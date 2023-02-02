Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
tapinto.net
Tickets for Belmar’s 15th Annual Dine and Discover are Now Available
BELMAR, NJ — Those looking for a taste of Belmar now have the opportunity to hit all the beloved spots in the borough because tickets for the annual Dine and Discover are now available. Belmar’s Dine and Discover event showcases some of the area’s most delicious restaurants and shops....
NBC Philadelphia
Explosion That Rocked Homes in Bucks County Likely Due to Military Exercises
Social media lit up early Sunday after the sound of an explosion shook homes in Bensalem. NBC10 has obtained video from a local home where the noise can be heard reverberating through a Bensalem neighborhood. At round 2 a.m., neighbors who had been awoken by the sound began posting reactions...
Trentonian
Celebrating Black History in Trenton: Tuxedo Club
TRENTON – Today we will be recognizing the Tuxedo Club, a social club founded in 1936 by respected men in the African American community. In 1943, the group purchased a three-story building at the corner of Bank and Willow Street. The location acted as a meeting place for social and political purposes, while also sponsoring community service projects in the Capital City.
tapinto.net
Ocean County's Largest Fishing Flea Market at Southern Regional on February 11
MANAHAWKIN, NJ - The Annual Southern Regional Fishing Flea Market is Saturday, February 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. held in the Southern Regional Middle School cafeteria, located at 75 Cedar Bridge Road in Manahawkin. This market is one of the largest in Ocean County with over 100 tables...
tapinto.net
Crane’s Mill Residents ‘Walk Across America’
Crane’s Mill took part in Walk Across America! Organized by Joanne Van Dien, the community’s exercise physiologist, this month-long challenge saw residents participating in various exercise programs, including walking, biking, cardio, strength training, swimming, and more!. Residents logged each session as 100 miles in their quest across the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer's 25th Street Shopping Center welcomes new retail tenant
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Individuals wanting to look and feel their best have a new business to shop in the Easton area. Althemease Beauty Supply, selling a wide array of beauty and personal care products, opened Jan. 21 at 2429 Nazareth Road in Palmer Township. The shop, next to New...
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
phillyvoice.com
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster favorite, plans to expand to Philly later this year
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based company that ships its signature sweets nationwide, is planning an expansion into Philadelphia later this year. The expansion is currently in the planning stages, as owners Sara and Dougie Taylor are still working to secure retail space for their next two cookie shops, both slated to open by the end of the year. Though Taylor Chip's three existing locations are at least an hour-long car ride away from the city, Dougie Taylor says that Philly is already one of its biggest markets.
Right Outside of Bucks County, This Nearby Town is Considered One of the Most Beautiful Spots in New Jersey
A town just outside of Bucks County has become known as one of the most fun and interesting areas in the state of New Jersey. Marie Bou Ink wrote about the area for The Travel. Much like nearby Lambertville, Frenchtown has become known as a small town just outside of...
Puppy Bowl Features Local Shelter Dogs, Including Four-Legged Friends From Brandywine Valley SPCA
For the 19th year, Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl will take place on Super Bowl Sunday with several Philadelphia-area shelter dogs participating, including a few from the Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester, writes John McDevitt for KYW Newsradio. Overall, 122 dogs from 67 shelters will be at the Puppy...
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn Turkey
How Honeysuckle Provision's turkey hoagie made me question my 20+ year Italian hoagie loyalty. First, let me say I am an Italian hoagie enthusiast- all the way and I prefer them on Amoroso’s bread or from Italian People’s Bakery (not in Philly)… It's just something about that perfectly seasoned charcuterie and captivatingly cured meats - that you can't beat (shout out to the Di Bruno Bros).
Searching for vintage Birds gear? This Bucks County shop is place to go
BRISTOL, Pa. (CBS) -- A Bucks County store may have baseball in its name, but the memorabilia shop has plenty of vintage Eagles gear for fans seeking out new merchandise ahead of Super Bowl LVII.It's called Bucks County Baseball Company, but inside the Bristol Borough shop is a whole lot more than just gear for the majors.Like a classic Eagles jersey from No. 20, Brian Dawkins.Co-owner Jim Lutz runs the vintage sports shop with his son, JP. "We really want this store to be a celebration of the history of Philly sports," JP Lutz said.The father-son duo says they search far and...
tapinto.net
What Roads Are Open and Closed This Week Around Doylestown?
DOYLESTOWN, PA—Here's a look at road closings and slowdowns you'll face in the Doylestown area for the week of Feb. 5, 2023. In Doylestown Borough, Main Street at the intersection of State Street/Business U.S. 202 will have lane shifts for work on signal pole construction and ADA curb cutouts between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to go until April 28, 2023.
Twin Sisters Fulfill Their Dreams with Elkins Park Restaurant
Sisters Maya (left) and Kala Johnstone at FoodChasers Kitchen, their restaurant in Elkins Park. Twin sisters Maya and Kala Johnstone had always wanted to run their own restaurant, and their dream recently came true with the opening of FoodChasers’ Kitchen in Elkins Park, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Malvern Woman Finds Surprise Visitor in Her Flowerbed
A Malvern woman named Karen recently looked across her yard to see a wet, dirty, and freezing cold dog nestled in the flowerbeds, writes Maeve Dunigan for The Dodo. She brought the pooch a blanket and a bowl of chicken soup before calling Buddha Dog Rescue & Recovery for help.
tapinto.net
Letter: Listen to the Concerns of Your Citizenry on One Westfield Place
I am writing in regard to the One Westfield Place proposal. And to be clear, while on the Town Council I voted to designate the areas being considered for the current proposal as Areas in Need of Redevelopment. I was, and continue to be, a supporter of Smart Growth. My view of Smart Growth however means responsible development that offers holistic and lasting benefits to the community. I believe there is a way to revitalize our Downtown that could serve as a model for other New Jersey towns, but only if the process moves forward with careful thought and deliberation.
In the Run-up to Valentine’s Day 2023, Here’s a North Wales Restaurant Noted Nationally for Being Romantic
One Montgomery County restaurant is among the ten best spots for romantic dining in the Philadelphia region, reported Sharon Rigney for USA Today. There are many stellar places to dine in the Montco area, but one is truly ranked the most romantic — with excellent food and intimate ambiance.
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone.
tourcounsel.com
East Gate Square | Shopping center in Moorestown, New Jersey
East Gate Square is a shopping center complex located along the border between Moorestown and Mount Laurel in New Jersey. East Gate Square is adjacent to the Moorestown Mall and is accessible from Interstate 295, Route 38, and Route 73. The shopping complex consists of six buildings with a total...
