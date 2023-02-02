Read full article on original website
Mandela Social Justice Day keynote to explore values of equity in reproductive health
The University of Southern Indiana Nelson Mandela Social Justice Commemoration Committee will host Dr. Rachel Hardeman, reproductive health equity researcher, for the annual Mandela Social Justice Day. The presentation, “Black Reproductive Health: Getting at the Root Cause of Inequity,” will begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday, February 27 in Carter Hall, located in University Center West on campus. The event is open to the public at no charge.
USI Romain College of Business presentation to address market outlook and building student wealth
The University of Southern Indiana Romain College of Business will present “Market Outlook and Building Wealth as a Student” with Ross Mayfield, Baird Private Wealth Management Investment Strategist, at 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 7. The presentation will take place in the Business and Engineering Center, BE0035, and is open to the public at no charge.
EPPD PENSIOM BOARD MEETING
The Evansville Police Department Pension Board (the “Board”) will hold an Executive Session on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 8:15 a.m. The Executive Session will be held in Room 307 on the third floor of the Civic Center at 1 N.W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Evansville, Indiana. The Executive Session will be closed to the public for the following reason: for discussion of records classified as confidential by state or federal statute (I.C. § 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(7)) and to receive information about prospective employees (I.C. § 5-14-1.5-6 (b) (5). Immediately following the Executive Session, the Board will conduct a special meeting at the same location, which is open to the public.
Rollett, McKinney Post Personal-Best Scores At UIC Invitational
CHICAGO, Ill. – University of Evansville junior diver Madison Rollett (Evansville, Ind./Reitz) set a new personal-best score on the three-meter boards on Saturday, and freshman Levi McKinney (Boonville, Ind./Boonville) posted a season-best mark in the one-meter competition, as the UE diving squad competed in its final tune-up before the conference championship season by participating in the UIC Diving Invitational in Chicago, Illinois.
USI lose a heartbreaker in overtime, 71-66
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball lost a heart-breaker in a wild overtime game to Morehead State University, 71-66, Saturday afternoon in front of a Screaming Eagles Arena record crowd of 3,644 on Homecoming. The Eagles go to 13-12 overall and 6-6 in the OVC, while the MSU Eagles are 16-9, 9-3 OVC.
Eagles display toughness in 58-46 win to snap skid
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball got back in the win column on Homecoming at Screaming Eagles Arena on Saturday, as the Screaming Eagles displayed a high level of toughness in a 58-46 victory against Morehead State University. Saturday’s win was highlighted by a gritty...
Big Event Coming To Evansville Next Week
Evansville’s Deaconess Aquatic Center will bring in hundreds of visitors next week. The Great Lakes Valley Conference is holding its men’s and women’s swimming and diving championships. This will be the biggest event since the center opened in October of 2021. 19 GLVC teams will compete from...
TSA Schedules Volunteer Afternoon for Sunday, Feb. 5
The Tri-State Alliance has scheduled a volunteer afternoon for Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 from 3:30pm until 6pm at the TSA Offices, 501 John Street Suite 5, Evansville, IN 47713. Volunteers will be making condom kits for distribution throughout the greater Evansville region. Free pizza and soft drinks will be served. To have condoms distributed at your business, or for more information, please email 3statealliance@gmail.com or812-480-0204. For updates about this and other events, please visit the Tri-State Alliance on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
University of Southern Indiana Women’s Tennis (2-2) started the match with a doubles win
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Tennis (2-2) started the match with a doubles win but shortly saw Western Illinois University (3-1) jump out and take the 6-1 victory from the Screaming Eagles Friday afternoon at the Evansville Tennis Center. Doubles: USI had success at number...
USI Softball selected 5th in OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Softball is projected to place fifth in the Ohio Valley Conference in a vote submitted by the league’s head coaches and communication directors. USI heads into its first season as an OVC member and NCAA Division I program. The nine-team OVC...
Women’s golf to open spring season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Spring action opens for the University of Evansville women’s golf team this weekend with the Motor City Classic in Orlando, Fla. Rio Pinar Country Club will play host to the Motor City Classic, which is operated by Oakland University. Joining Oakland and Evansville in the field at St. Thomas, Creighton, Cleveland State and Northern Kentucky.
USI loses 2nd half lead, falls 80-76
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball could not hold onto a 12-point second half lead and fell to Tennessee State University, 80-76, Thursday evening at Screaming Eagles Arena. The Eagles go to 13-11 overall and 6-5 in the OVC, while the Tigers are 13-11, 5-6 OVC.
Hufnagel, Hopf earn top-five finishes in 3,000 meters
LOUISVILLE, Ken. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Track & Field earned points from senior Noah Hufnagel (Santa Claus, Indiana) and junior Mitchell Hopf (Santa Claus, Indiana) after both runners placed in the top five in the 3,000-meter invite at the PNC Bellarmine Classic Friday evening. As a team, the Screaming Eagles placed 11th out of 17 teams after earning 11 points.
Evansville’s Farm 57 Transforms Greenhouse Into a Cozy Winter Hangout Spot
One farm market located in Indiana has transformed its greenhouse into a cozy spot to hang out with your friends. Farm 57 is an awesome little spot located in Evansville, Indiana. It is home to a fabulous farm market, and regularly hosts fun and engaging community events, oftentimes with live music!
Frustrated students feel they were forced to ‘choose between their own safety, potential penalties for missing class’ following winter storm
Update: This story was updated around 9:30 p.m. Thursday to reflect receiving a response from Provost Mohammed Khayum around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Following a cancellation of classes Tuesday due to a half inch of sleet, students and the campus community raised concern when the university reopened for classes Wednesday. USI was the only school in the Evansville area with in-person classes Wednesday.
Kenny Strawbridge Jr. scores 20 against Flames
CHICAGO – For the first time since scoring 21 points against Bellarmine on Dec. 21, Kenny Strawbridge Jr. reached the 20-point mark in Saturday’s 70-61 loss to UIC inside Credit Union 1 Arena. Strawbridge drained nine of his career-high 23 attempts in the game to score a game-high...
Cavanaugh wins the mile to pace Eagles at PNC Bellarmine Classic
LOUISVILLE, Ken. – Junior McKenna Cavanaugh (New Albany, Indiana) set a new personal best after winning the mile in four minutes, 49.72 seconds to lead University of Southern Indiana Women’s Track & Field to an 11th-place finish at the PNC Bellarmine Classic Friday evening. Cavanaugh outran her previous best by nearly 10 seconds to earn her second victory this season in the mile.
School, city, and athletic officials react to large fight at Washington basketball game
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- A senior night celebration for the Washington Panthers boys' basketball team during the rivalry matchup game against the Riley Wildcats took a turn at halftime, when multiple, large fights between spectators took over the bleachers and court. “There were individuals there last evening that came with...
Evansville Police speak up on the ‘Chinese balloon’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A big topic of discussion Friday evening was the suspected Chinese spy balloon that had been drifting across the United States. Eyewitness News Meteorologist Wayne Hart said there was a chance it could cross over the Tri-State. In response to the situation, the Evansville Police Department released this statement on social […]
Deaconess issued top ratings for healthcare services
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess has been rated among the top 5% of hospitals in the nation, according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades. The hospital system ranks among the 100 best hospitals in the U.S. for stroke care for four years in a row, as well as the top 100 best hospitals for pulmonary care for three straight years.
