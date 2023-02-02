The Evansville Police Department Pension Board (the “Board”) will hold an Executive Session on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 8:15 a.m. The Executive Session will be held in Room 307 on the third floor of the Civic Center at 1 N.W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Evansville, Indiana. The Executive Session will be closed to the public for the following reason: for discussion of records classified as confidential by state or federal statute (I.C. § 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(7)) and to receive information about prospective employees (I.C. § 5-14-1.5-6 (b) (5). Immediately following the Executive Session, the Board will conduct a special meeting at the same location, which is open to the public.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO