One more cold night before warm up!

By Tyler Ryan
 3 days ago

We will see another round of sunny skies before a front slides through this afternoon. We will climb into the lower 30’s by lunchtime then after the front slides through, temps will plummet.

Feel like temps will fall from the 20’s to the negatives this evening. We are under a wind chill advisory starting at 11 pm until 10 am tomorrow. Feel like temps tonight and tomorrow morning will range from -10­° to -20°.

Starting on Saturday, we will see temps climb into the upper 30’s to lower 40’s and it will likely stay in the 40’s for a couple of weeks.

Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

