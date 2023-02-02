ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Paxos Ordered to Cease Minting Binance Stablecoin by New York Regulator

New York state regulators ordered Paxos to stop minting new Binance USD tokens, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter. The Ethereum-built BUSD tokens are backed by some $16 billion worth of Treasurys and Treasury Reverse Repurchase Agreements. The regulator said it issued the order Monday "as a result of...
India's Largest Insurer LIC Says It May Review Stake in Adani After Management Meeting

Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, said it 'might' review its stake in the embattled Adani Group after meeting with the management. LIC chairman M.R. Kumar said the state-owned insurer plans to have a discussion with the Adani management soon to get a better picture of the crisis engulfing the conglomerate.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Lyft, Spotify, Expedia, Yelp and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — The ridesharing stock cratered 36.4% after issuing disappointing guidance for its first quarter. Lyft also got hit by a slew of downgrades from analysts who said Uber may look better positioned to capitalize on the broader recovery in ridesharing. Uber shares were also down 4.4%.
Here's Where the Jobs Will Be During the Rolling Recessions

"Rolling recessions" has become a popular term these days for what the U.S. has faced since a slowdown that started in early 2022. Housing, manufacturing and finance all have shown signs of contraction, though the economy broadly has escaped the recession definition. Some of the best places for workers to...
There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain

Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
Kelly Evans: The Long, Long Wait for Recession

In case you missed it, or in case you thought things were looking up lately, the yield curve inversion has just gotten even worse. And that's using the "gold standard" three-month versus 10-year Treasury yield, with a nearly perfect historical track record of predicting recessions!. There is a huge temptation...

