Paxos Ordered to Cease Minting Binance Stablecoin by New York Regulator
New York state regulators ordered Paxos to stop minting new Binance USD tokens, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter. The Ethereum-built BUSD tokens are backed by some $16 billion worth of Treasurys and Treasury Reverse Repurchase Agreements. The regulator said it issued the order Monday "as a result of...
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
India's Largest Insurer LIC Says It May Review Stake in Adani After Management Meeting
Life Insurance Corporation, India's largest insurer, said it 'might' review its stake in the embattled Adani Group after meeting with the management. LIC chairman M.R. Kumar said the state-owned insurer plans to have a discussion with the Adani management soon to get a better picture of the crisis engulfing the conglomerate.
U.S. Sanctions Six Chinese Tech Companies for Supporting Spy Balloon Programs
A new round of U.S. sanctions will target six Chinese aerospace companies identified as supporting the nation's military's reconnaissance balloon program, the Commerce Department announced Friday. The sanctions were imposed just hours after an American military F-22 shot down the second "high altitude object" to enter U.S. airspace in the...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Lyft, Spotify, Expedia, Yelp and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Lyft — The ridesharing stock cratered 36.4% after issuing disappointing guidance for its first quarter. Lyft also got hit by a slew of downgrades from analysts who said Uber may look better positioned to capitalize on the broader recovery in ridesharing. Uber shares were also down 4.4%.
Here's Where the Jobs Will Be During the Rolling Recessions
"Rolling recessions" has become a popular term these days for what the U.S. has faced since a slowdown that started in early 2022. Housing, manufacturing and finance all have shown signs of contraction, though the economy broadly has escaped the recession definition. Some of the best places for workers to...
There's a New Inflation Warning for Consumers Coming From the Supply Chain
Warehouses and distribution centers are pushing rates higher, with U.S. storage prices up 1.4% month-over-month and nearly 11% year-over-year. An inventory glut will impact consumer prices, with the latest consumer price index data due out Tuesday. Charges to use cargo containers as temporary warehouse space are going to explode in...
Kelly Evans: The Long, Long Wait for Recession
In case you missed it, or in case you thought things were looking up lately, the yield curve inversion has just gotten even worse. And that's using the "gold standard" three-month versus 10-year Treasury yield, with a nearly perfect historical track record of predicting recessions!. There is a huge temptation...
