Tastes Like Chicken: Lab-Grown Meat Makes Strides
TechCrunch
New School Foods’ filet looks and tastes like salmon, but it’s actually plants
The announcement comes after the Toronto-based plant-based seafood maker secured $12 million in seed funding. Investors participating include Lever VC, Hatch, Good Startup, Blue Horizon Ventures, Clear Current Capital, Alwyn Capital, Basecamp Ventures, Climate Capital, FoodHack/HackCapital, Joyance Partners and Joyful Ventures. New School Foods also has grants from Canadian government agencies, including Protein Industries Canada. The company has now raised $13 million in total.
verywellfit.com
Environmental Benefits of a Plant-Based Lifestyle
There are a variety of environmental benefits associated with a plant-based lifestyle. Worldwide, food production is responsible for 30% of human-generated greenhouse gas emissions. Meat has been identified as the food source that produces the most greenhouse gas. Studies show that decreasing meat consumption could reduce greenhouse gas emissions while also improving overall health outcomes and reducing chronic disease.
MedicalXpress
Are plant-based meats really better for us than real thing?
New research shows that although plant-based meat products are generally healthier than meat equivalents, they can be higher in sugar and are often lacking important nutrients found in real meat. Lead author Maria Shahid said that despite the growing popularity of plant-based meat substitutes—often based on health reasons—there is very...
geekwire.com
Plant-based chicken startup Rebellyous Foods raises $9.5M to launch latest production tech
Seattle-based food technology company Rebellyous Foods has raised $9.5 million in new cash, which the startup plans to use to deploy its latest plant-based meat production equipment. Founded in 2017 by former Boeing engineer Christie Lagally, Rebellyous makes a variety of plant-based faux chicken products, including nuggets, patties and tenders.
‘Let them eat lentils’ won’t save us from animal farming – we must embrace meat substitutes
Do you hate the idea of animal-free meat? Many people do. Unsurprisingly, livestock farmers are often furiously opposed. More surprisingly, so are some vegans: “Why can’t people eat tofu and lentils, like me?” Well, the new products – plant-based, microbial and cell-cultured meat and dairy – are not aimed at vegans, but at the far greater number who like the taste and texture of animals. Many others instinctively recoil from the idea of food that seems familiar, but isn’t.
'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually
The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
Conagra recalls 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry
Conagra Brands is recalling some 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry that were potentially spoiled due to a packaging defect. The recall primarily affects goods sold under the Armour brand, including Armour Vienna Sausage and Armour Chicken Vienna Sausage. Vienna Sausages sold under several other brands, including Goya, are also affected. The full list of items can be found here.
Popculture
Breakfast Sandwich Recall — What Consumers Need to Know
Ahead of the Christmas holiday, the Canadian government issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. Milk is reportedly the most undeclared allergen, and is one of the most common food allergens in children. Per Mayo Clinic, Cow's milk is the usual cause of milk allergy, but milk from other animals may also cause a reaction. An allergic reaction usually occurs soon after one consumes milk. The symptoms range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives, and digestive problems. It can also cause anaphylaxis — a severe, life-threatening reaction.
As Meat Shortages Loom, Supermarket Chain Will Stop Selling Meat Products and Move to Plant-Based Options
In 2023, it is anticipated that the availability of beef will decrease, leading Americans to seek alternative sources of protein and dietary staples. The USDA projects that the average American will consume 5.6% less beef in 2023, marking the largest decrease in consumption in almost four decades, as reported by Beef Magazine.
Popculture
Rice Recall Details and What to Know
You might want to double-check that box of rice. Per a U.K. recall notice issued in December, Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Ready or not, consumers will soon encounter lab-grown meat
Lab-grown, or cultivated, meat is moving closer to being widely available in the U.S. But are consumers ready to get over their skepticism and squeamishness?
Forget Cows and Almonds—Lab-Grown Dairy Is the Future of Milk
A row of silver-colored tanks shimmer under the spotlight. You could easily mistake this for a microbrewery, but these cylindrical steel bioreactors don’t contain a hoppy IPA beer. They contain the future of milk. The $40-million Californian-based startup TurtleTree is banking on a future where we are no longer reliant on pastures filled with dairy cows to enjoy our favorite latte—our next pint of milk could come from a lab, as another part of a growing industry in cell-based foods.Following in the footsteps of the cell-based meat industry where meat is grown artificially in the lab, TurtleTree’s scientists are taking...
NASDAQ
INSIGHT-Lab-grown meat moves closer to American dinner plates
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Once the stuff of science fiction, lab-grown meat could become reality in some restaurants in the United States as early as this year. Executives at cultivated meat companies are optimistic that meat grown in massive steel vats could be on the menu within months after one company won the go-ahead from a key regulator. In a show of confidence, some of them have signed up high-end chefs like Argentine Francis Mallmann and Spaniard José Andrés to eventually showcase the meats in their high-end eateries.
Nottingham MD
Conagra Brands recalls canned meat, poultry products due to possible packaging defect
WASHINGTON—Conagra Brands is recalling approximately 2,581,816 pounds of canned meat and poultry products due to a packaging defect that may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced. The meat...
Motley Fool
Where Will Beyond Meat Be in 3 Years?
Plant-based meat alternatives burst on the scene four years ago as the future of meat. They have never been able to appeal to more than a narrow group of consumers. Beyond Meat is now suffering from dramatically falling sales and widening losses. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Bill Gates says fake meat products will 'eventually' be 'very good'
Microsoft co-founder turner philanthropist Bill Gates said he is hopeful that fake meat products will eventually be a "very good" option for consumers even though the share of products on the market are small.
consumerqueen.com
What Does Animal-Free Dairy Mean for People With Milk Allergies?
There are so many reasons people prefer non-dairy milk to the traditional kind. Some are lactose intolerant. Many vegans choose not to consume animal products in general because of various ethical reasons. But others choose to avoid it because they are allergic to milk or lactose. Article continues below advertisement.
