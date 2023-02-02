Here at Columbia High School, spring sports are coming up soon. Spring sports include track and field, softball, baseball, and tennis. All of these sports start on February 27th, and last until the end of May. Be sure to sign up if you are interested in any of these sports. Sign up sheets can be found in the office. You must complete your official sign ups on Final Forms on the High School Athletics website.

