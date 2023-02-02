Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Olympic Flame Will Arrive By Sea for Paris 2024 Games
You’ll never guess what’s setting sail next July … It's the Olympic flame. The iconic symbol will be arriving in Paris, France for the quadrennial Games via sea rather than overland, as announced by Paris organizers on Friday at the City Hall in Marseille. The flame will...
coyotechronicle.org
Spring Sports Are Coming Up
Here at Columbia High School, spring sports are coming up soon. Spring sports include track and field, softball, baseball, and tennis. All of these sports start on February 27th, and last until the end of May. Be sure to sign up if you are interested in any of these sports. Sign up sheets can be found in the office. You must complete your official sign ups on Final Forms on the High School Athletics website.
BBC
IBSF World Championships 2023: Great Britain win joint silver in four-man bobsleigh
Great Britain won a first four-man bobsleigh medal at the World Championships for 84 years with silver in St Moritz. Pilot Brad Hall, Taylor Lawrence, Greg Cackett and Arran Gulliver finished joint second with Latvia. Germany's Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich claimed his fifth consecutive title in a time of four...
chatsports.com
WCC Hall Of Honor: Louella Tomlinson
Louella Tomlinson appreciates the fact that her family’s basketball reputation did not precede her arrival at Saint Mary’s College in the fall of 2007. Back home in Melbourne, Australia, her father, Ray Tomlinson, twice represented his country at the Olympics and was inducted into Basketball Australia’s Hall of Fame. Her mother, Sandra Tomlinson, played at the FIBA World Championships twice.
British champion Cameron Mason hoping for rain at Cyclo-cross World Championships
British national champion says patience will be the key in what’s expected to be a fast race in Hoogerheide, the Netherlands
CBC News
Humphries lingers behind trio of German sleds at halfway mark of bobsleigh worlds
Three German sleds comprised the podium positions at the halfway mark of the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the world championships on Friday in St. Moritz, Switzerland. But a major threat looms in fourth place in the form of Americans Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love. Humphries, who was a two-time Olympic...
CBC News
Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes stopped by Dutch duo in Doha beach volleyball quarterfinals
Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes' first Beach Pro Tour event as partners ended in a 2-0 sweep at the hands of Dutch duo Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon on Saturday at the Volleyball World season opener in Doha, Qatar. The Toronto athletes, who joined forces in late October in a...
