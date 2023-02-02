ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Olympic Flame Will Arrive By Sea for Paris 2024 Games

You’ll never guess what’s setting sail next July … It's the Olympic flame. The iconic symbol will be arriving in Paris, France for the quadrennial Games via sea rather than overland, as announced by Paris organizers on Friday at the City Hall in Marseille. The flame will...
coyotechronicle.org

Spring Sports Are Coming Up

Here at Columbia High School, spring sports are coming up soon. Spring sports include track and field, softball, baseball, and tennis. All of these sports start on February 27th, and last until the end of May. Be sure to sign up if you are interested in any of these sports. Sign up sheets can be found in the office. You must complete your official sign ups on Final Forms on the High School Athletics website.
COLUMBIA, SC
BBC

IBSF World Championships 2023: Great Britain win joint silver in four-man bobsleigh

Great Britain won a first four-man bobsleigh medal at the World Championships for 84 years with silver in St Moritz. Pilot Brad Hall, Taylor Lawrence, Greg Cackett and Arran Gulliver finished joint second with Latvia. Germany's Olympic champion Francesco Friedrich claimed his fifth consecutive title in a time of four...
chatsports.com

WCC Hall Of Honor: Louella Tomlinson

Louella Tomlinson appreciates the fact that her family’s basketball reputation did not precede her arrival at Saint Mary’s College in the fall of 2007. Back home in Melbourne, Australia, her father, Ray Tomlinson, twice represented his country at the Olympics and was inducted into Basketball Australia’s Hall of Fame. Her mother, Sandra Tomlinson, played at the FIBA World Championships twice.
CBC News

Humphries lingers behind trio of German sleds at halfway mark of bobsleigh worlds

Three German sleds comprised the podium positions at the halfway mark of the two-woman bobsleigh competition at the world championships on Friday in St. Moritz, Switzerland. But a major threat looms in fourth place in the form of Americans Kaillie Humphries and Kaysha Love. Humphries, who was a two-time Olympic...

