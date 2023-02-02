Read full article on original website
After Brutal Cold, Major Warm Up Coming To New York
After several days of well-below temperatures, a warm-up is coming to New York. After a couple of days where the high temperatures were in the single digit and even below zero, there is a major swing in the forecast. Looking ahead to this week, we could see the high temperatures...
New York’s Largest Mammal Caught on Video in the Adirondacks
There never seems to be a dull moment working with the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). New helicopter footage from upstate New York shows some pretty spectacular footage. It's all related to a new research project focused on one of the most impressive animals to step foot in the state....
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit.
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
BREAKING: Eggs Under $3 at Western New York Grocery Store
True story. Eggs are under 3 bucks at all of the chain's stores in Western New York!
Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?
There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
Do Single People Living In New York State Really Have It Bad?
Is living in New York really as bad as they say it is for a single person?
Watch as Men in Upstate NY Marvel at Massive Moose on the Move
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
Heavy Snow And Bone Chilling Winds Expected In New York
Tonight could get a little nasty when it comes to the weather. As a massive cold front makes its way across the United States, parts of that storm will bring some heavy snow and cold winds to the area. According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, it looks like...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers to Prepare for Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Extreme Wind Chill this Weekend
Governor Kathy Hochul has urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills beginning Friday and continuing through Saturday. Most regions across the state, including Western and Central NY, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Capital Region and Mid-Hudson, are expected to see temperatures as low as -15 degrees and wind chills as low as -25 to -50 degrees for a period lasting almost 48 hours. These extreme cold weather conditions bring an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite, and fire and carbon monoxide poisoning from alternative heating sources, such as portable space heaters and fuel-burning appliances.
Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing In New York In 2023 [PHOTOS]
I cannot even begin to wrap my head around how a parent manages to put one foot in front of the other and face each new day knowing that their child is missing. The greatest gift in my life is my son and although there may be days he gets on my nerves, I love him with every single fiber of my being and if he were to go missing whether of his own choice or not, there is absolutely no circumstance that could stop me from looking for him.
New York Roundabouts, Do You Need to Signal When Entering and Exiting?
The New York State Roundabout, everyone's favorite driving argument. Who has the right of way, which lane am I supposed to be in, how do I exit this thing? These are just some of the questions we ask ourselves, and any passenger that will listen, as we approach the next roundabout.
Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State
A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
Is It Illegal To Drive Without Your Glasses In New York State?
If you have prescription glasses or contacts, can you get a ticket if you drive without them on?
Upstate Police ‘Warn’ of ‘Addictive Substances’ Arriving in NY This Month
An Upstate New York police department is making sure its community and the surrounding areas are aware of an addictive substance making the rounds this month. The Oneida City Police Department released a statement warning of extremely addictive substances coming to New York in the month of February. These substances...
New Yorkers Waiting For Million Dollar Record Breaking Payday
Tonight someone in New York has a chance to become one of the richest people in the state. Tonight, someone could walk away with $700 million dollars. That is the jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing. The jackpot would be the largest ever won by someone in New York. Even if...
A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs
The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In the Hudson Valley?
What's the absolute coldest temperature ever seen here in the Hudson Valley? It will depend on what part of the area, for the Hudson Valley stretches quite a distance. It's probably going to be colder on average somewhere like Monticello than it would be in the lower Hudson Valley. But...
Warming Up Your Car Today? Don’t, It’s Against the Law In New York State
This has been one of the coldest weekends I have ever experienced in the Capital Region. With high's below zero and wind chill taking it to -30 or -40 degrees I really got to know the inside of my home. When it's time to head out, I'm sure your instinct will be to warm up your vehicle. Problem is, you aren't allowed to.
