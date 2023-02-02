ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Hudson Valley Post

Big Teeth, Big Paws: Can You Identify the Mystery Tracks?

There's something very exciting (and possibly terrifying) about finding mystery tracks in the snow. Do you know which Hudson Valley native left these 6-inch prints (and drag marks) in the fresh New York snow?. There's no shortage of animals big and small in our area. From fishers and martens to...
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Urges New Yorkers to Prepare for Dangerously Cold Temperatures and Extreme Wind Chill this Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul has urged New Yorkers to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills beginning Friday and continuing through Saturday. Most regions across the state, including Western and Central NY, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Capital Region and Mid-Hudson, are expected to see temperatures as low as -15 degrees and wind chills as low as -25 to -50 degrees for a period lasting almost 48 hours. These extreme cold weather conditions bring an increased risk of hypothermia and frostbite, and fire and carbon monoxide poisoning from alternative heating sources, such as portable space heaters and fuel-burning appliances.
WNBF News Radio 1290

Have You Seen Them? These 16 Kids Have Gone Missing In New York In 2023 [PHOTOS]

I cannot even begin to wrap my head around how a parent manages to put one foot in front of the other and face each new day knowing that their child is missing. The greatest gift in my life is my son and although there may be days he gets on my nerves, I love him with every single fiber of my being and if he were to go missing whether of his own choice or not, there is absolutely no circumstance that could stop me from looking for him.
Country 106.5 WYRK

Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In New York State

A massive arctic blast is coming to New York this week and it will be bringing some very cold weather. Parts of New York State will see temperatures that we haven't seen in years. In Western New York, the temperatures will drop to zero and below for the first time...
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs

The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
Sports Radio 1360 AM

CBS Sports Radio 1360 AM has the best sports coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1360binghamton.com

