BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's tennis heads east for their first road trip of the season as they compete against Cornell on Friday, Feb. 3 and Yale on Sunday, Feb. 5. • Indiana is 4-0 against Cornell since they the series began in 2018. They last met in Feb. 26, 2022, where the Hoosiers won 4-2. • Against Yale, the series is tied 1-1. The Hoosiers won 4-3 when they faced the Bulldogs in 2022.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO