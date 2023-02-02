Read full article on original website
iuhoosiers.com
Postgame Notes vs. No. 1/1 Purdue
• No. 21/22 Indiana (16-7, 7-5) defeated rival No. 1/1 Purdue (22-2, 11-2), 79-74, on Saturday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. • Tonight's win marked Indiana's first victory over a No. 1-ranked team since it beat No. 1/1 Michigan on Feb. 2, 2013, 81-73, in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It was Indiana's eighth win in program history against a No. 1 team.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Women’s Tennis Defeats Cornell, 4-3
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's tennis (4-1) defeats Cornell in their first road match of the season on Friday afternoon at Reis Tennis Center. In the doubles matches, redshirt-juniors Alexandra Staiculescu and Rose Hu dropped the first match 6-1 before the Hoosiers would dominate in the top two spots.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Earns Semifinal Appearance in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. – The Indiana men's golf advanced to the semifinal round of the Big Ten Match Play Championships on Friday afternoon at the Hammock Beach Resort after earning the tiebreaker against Rutgers (2.5-2.5) in the quarterfinal round. Fifth-year senior Mitch Davis salvaged the round by earning a...
iuhoosiers.com
No. 13 Hoosiers Drop Two To Top 10 Opponents At Triton Invite
LA JOLLA, Calif. – No. 13 Indiana dropped a pair on day two of the 2023 Triton Invitational to #2 USC (16-7) and #7 Long Beach State (15-8). KEY MOMENTS. Against the Trojans, the Hoosiers battled early but faced a one-goal deficit after the first, 4-3. USC would go on to score three unanswered goals as it built a 6-3 advantage.
iuhoosiers.com
IUWT Heads East for Ivy League Matchups
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's tennis heads east for their first road trip of the season as they compete against Cornell on Friday, Feb. 3 and Yale on Sunday, Feb. 5. • Indiana is 4-0 against Cornell since they the series began in 2018. They last met in Feb. 26, 2022, where the Hoosiers won 4-2. • Against Yale, the series is tied 1-1. The Hoosiers won 4-3 when they faced the Bulldogs in 2022.
iuhoosiers.com
No. 21/22 Indiana Downs No. 1/1 Purdue 79-74
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The swarm surged, thousands of red-clad Indiana students in full celebration mode poured onto Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall court, and senior forward Race Thompson raised his arms to embrace it beneath a scoreboard glowing this Cream 'n Crimson truth:. Indiana 79, Purdue 74. A defining Hoosier...
iuhoosiers.com
Anticipation – Stakes High When IU Hosts Top-Ranked Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Top-ranked Purdue comes to Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Saturday, and anticipation builds. Trey Galloway can't wait. "It's special," the junior guard says. "It's a rivalry like none other. The atmosphere is great. "They're No. 1 for a reason. We have to stick to our game...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Show Out in Shot Put on Opening Day of Meyo Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The Indiana Track and Field teams wrapped up the opening night of the Meyo Invitational on the campus of Notre Dame. A relatively slow night saw the Hoosiers compete across just eight events with the majority of competition set for Saturday in South Bend. Jayden Ulrich...
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wrestling will have Senior Day Festivities Prior to Penn State Match
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. ––––– In addition to Indiana Wrestling's final home dual vs. No. 1 Penn State, the program will celebrate senior day. About 15 minutes prior to the start of the match, the festivities and recognition will begin for Indiana's lone senior leaving the program after this season –––– Luke Baughman.
iuhoosiers.com
Holmes Featured On 2023 Lisa Leslie Award Top 10
LOS ANGELES – Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes was named one of 10 finalists for the 2023 Lisa Leslie Award, announced by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA). Holmes is leading Indiana and one of the best in the Big Ten as she...
