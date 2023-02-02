Read full article on original website
WJLA
Virginia House panel approves Gov. Youngkin’s $1 billion in additional tax cuts
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Virginia House Appropriations Committee approved Governor Glenn Youngkin’s plan on Sunday to reduce taxes by another $1 billion. “We're on the right path in Virginia,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin told 7News. A plurality of Virginians agree that Virginia is on the right track, according...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Maryland officers take frigid dip for annual Polar Bear Plunge
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Maryland officers took a dip into cold waters Friday morning to raise money for a good cause. The Maryland State Police are hosting the Annual Police Plunge at Sandy Point State Park Friday morning. You can watch the event below:. The funds raised will go...
WJLA
Humane Rescue Alliance hosting 'Barklorette' adoption event in DC -- here's what to know
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Ready to meet your furever friend? You're invited to find your perfect match at the first ever "The Barklorette" dog adoption event Sunday in D.C. The Humane Rescue Alliance is hosting the event where you can meet eligible pups, take them on a "first date" with tons of fun activities and toys to play with, and commemorate the event in a photo booth.
WJLA
VIDEO: DC police ask for public assistance in locating Northwest armed robbery suspect
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in relation to an alleged armed robbery in Northwest D.C. on Wednesday. At approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 900 block of 24th Street after a report of an...
WJLA
Man arrested in Wakefield HS trespassing incident, police say 'ongoing dispute' to blame
ARLINGTON, VA (7 News DC) — An 18-year-old is behind bars after police say he was caught trespassing at Wakefield High School on Thursday, prompting a lockdown hours before dismissal. Arlington County Police Department arrested Kenan Owens, 18, after they said he went onto school grounds looking for "...
WJLA
68-year-old man arrested for trying to kidnap girl in his truck in Northeast DC: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 68-year-old man was arrested and charged with kidnapping after police said he tried to lure a girl into his truck in D.C. Reginald Battle, of Southeast, DC, attempted to lure a girl into his truck Wednesday in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.
