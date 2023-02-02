ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Dog poop is not paper or plastic

Eckerd College prides itself on being as environmentally friendly and sustainable as possible. One of Eckerd’s many outlets with the focus on helping sustain the earth is the recycling program. This federal work-study program uses student workers and volunteers to collect the recycling waste from both academic and residential buildings.
Tampa Area Residents Who Are Still Missing

February 3rd was national missing persons day. Every year, 600K people go missing in the United States. Some are found alive, but many cases go cold. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System tells us that more than 22,000 people are missing in this country. Almost 1,700 of them go missing in Florida. Florida has the 3rd highest number of missing person cases behind California and Texas. Below are 4 Tampa Bay Area residents who are still missing. Do you have a loved one we should add to this list, email me: Babs@wild941.com.
TAMPA, FL
Pasco County Festivals February 2023

Winter is festival season in Florida. The warm sunny weather is perfect for spending a day outside. Many fair and festival vendors migrate south out of the cold of the north to set up shop in Florida during February. The result is a large number of high quality fairs that crop up around this time.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Rays, Rowdies hiring workers

February 2, 2023 - The Tampa Bay Rays, in collaboration with hospitality partner Levy, the Tampa Bay Rowdies and others are hosting a job fair at Tropicana Field today, Feb. 2, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. to fill job positions for the new season. The companies are hiring catering attendants, concession workers, cooks, security guards, retail sales associates, tech team members and additional positions. The companies are asking applicants to bring their resumes.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Knight Parade Returns to Ybor City Next Weekend

The pirate invasion has come and gone, which means next up in the Tampa fun is the Knight Parade!. The iconic Krewe of the Knights of Sant’ Yago Knight Parade is returning to historic Ybor City on Saturday, Feb. 11. It starts at 7 p.m. along Seventh Avenue. The...
TAMPA, FL
Neighborhood concerns stall affordable housing development

A proposed project in unincorporated Seminole to create affordable homes for adults with disabilities is in jeopardy due to its required zoning changes and potential impacts on the surrounding neighborhood. Pinellas County Commissioners discussed the proposal for over two and a half hours Tuesday. The extensive debate followed a Dec....
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Florida GC files for Chapter 11

A Tampa, Florida-based general contractor is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection citing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic including severe material and labor shortages and supply chain delays. Matcon Construction Services filed the paperwork in U.S. District Court on Jan. 20 due to its “insurmountable debt load” stemming from...
TAMPA, FL

