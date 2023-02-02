ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTalk 940 AM

5 Upcoming Valentines Day Event’s In Amarillo

So now that we are coming up to what can either be a wonderful or excruciating holiday depending on your perspective, chances are you are looking around for ideas on what do to on the one and only Saint Valentine's Day. Thankfully, I've got a short and sweet list for...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

This Amarillo Business Isn’t Cold in a Grave, It’s Open

Yes, it may be wintertime, but ice cream tastes its best when it's freezing outside. Amarillo has its share of great places to get ice cream and it seems that more and more of those places are closing. Earlier this week, we shared that Sweet Charlie's looks to have closed for good. During the previous Sweet Charlie's conversation, someone had said that Cold Stone Creamery was closing.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Dumas Brewery Says Enough Is Enough With Unsupervised Kids

We cherish our local businesses. They give us things to do, and places to go and relax. Some of those businesses even go above and beyond to ensure we can enjoy ourselves. One of those businesses here in the Texas Panhandle (Dumas, to be exact) is the Toppled Turtle Brewing Company. This is a popular destination for many people, especially for parents. Yes, part of the reason parents love it is because it's a place where they can go to enjoy a few drinks when the kids are driving them bananas. I know, I'm a parent.
DUMAS, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Desperate Search For A Woman’s Missing Son From Amarillo

A woman's missing son has been reported and Amarillo Police Department's Special Victims Unit is working to find him. According to what little information could be given out by the APD's Facebook page. On January 26th Gregory Francis Pratillo, born March 7th, 1967 was reported missing by his mother. According to Pratillo's mother, the last time she had been in contact with him was around 8-9 years ago.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk940.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy