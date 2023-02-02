Former Volunteer Charged with Molesting Two Young Girls

Volusia County, FL - A former catholic charities volunteer was arrested on Monday for allegedly molesting two young girls between 2013 and 2015.

According to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, 51-year-old Gregory Somers was arrested and charged with molesting two young girls at their home in Volusia County.

The victims, now teenagers, reported that the molestation occurred between 2013 and 2015.

Somers, of Ponte Vedra Beach, was taken into custody on Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under the age of 12.

Somers previously volunteered as a financial advisor for Catholic Charities of Central Florida in Melbourne, including its emergency family services program.

He's currently in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond.

The sheriff's office is seeking information from the public regarding any additional cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact the VSO Child Exploitation Unit.