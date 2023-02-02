ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
crossroadstoday.com

DeSantis eyes 2024 from afar as GOP rivals move toward runs

DES MOINES, Iowa — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be months away from publicly declaring his presidential intentions, but his potential rivals aren't holding back. No fewer than a half dozen Republicans eyeing the White House have begun actively courting top political operatives in states like New Hampshire and Iowa, which traditionally host the opening presidential primary contests.
FLORIDA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

DeSantis says Florida requires African American history. Advocates say the state is failing that mandate

Facing accusations of whitewashing history after his administration blocked a new Black studies course for high-achieving high schoolers, Gov. Ron DeSantis has countered that Florida students already must learn about the triumphs and plight of African Americans. "The state of Florida education standards not only don't prevent, but they require...
FLORIDA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Customs officials confiscate 120 cockfighting spurs sent to Illinois

Customs officers intercepted 120 cockfighting spurs sent from Mexico City to Illinois, officials say. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Louisville Port of Entry discovered the package on January 17, according to a news release from the agency. It contained 120 cockfighting spurs, which are traditionally affixed to the natural spurs on the birds' legs. The shipment also included two leg attachment sheaths.
ILLINOIS STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Monarch butterflies wintering in California rebound

SAN FRANCISCO — The population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row after a precipitous drop in 2020, but the population of orange-and-black insects is still well below what it used to be, researchers said. Volunteers who visited...
CALIFORNIA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Apparent cyberattack forces Florida hospital system to divert some emergency patients to other facilities

An apparent cyberattack has forced a network of Florida health care organizations to send some emergency patients to other facilities and to cancel some non-emergency surgeries, the health care network said Friday. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, which operates a 772-bed hospital and multiple specialty care centers, said an "IT security issue"...
FLORIDA STATE
crossroadstoday.com

Below-zero wind chills hammer the Northeast as extreme cold weather moves in

Millions across the Northeast will continue enduring a brief, yet life-threatening, cold spell this weekend as temperatures feeling well below zero are delivered across the region. Wind chill warnings and advisories encompass all of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut early Saturday, according to the National Weather...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy