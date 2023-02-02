A Punta Gorda man was arrested for possession of cocaine and marijuana following a traffic stop on Monday. On Friday, January 27, 2023, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a man driving a 2005 Nissan Armada for a seatbelt violation and possible window tint violation. As deputies approached the vehicle, they observed a strong odor of marijuana. The driver, identified as Milton S. Harris (09/28/1981), was the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation. At this time, deputies asked Harris to exit his vehicle. While speaking with him, Harris advised he did not have a medical marijuana card and that his girlfriend had smoked in the vehicle. He was informed that a probable cause search would be conducted at that time.

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO