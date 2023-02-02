Read full article on original website
‘At least one person’ wounded in shooting at DeSoto County Fair: deputies
A person was shot at the DeSoto County Fairgrounds on Saturday night.
Mysuncoast.com
Shooting at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota police responded to a shooting incident just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park. A 33-year-old male was injured and has been transported to the hospital. The suspected shooter is not in custody. Sarasota Police believe this was an “isolated incident” and there is...
WINKNEWS.com
3 county police chase captures Hardee County murder suspect
Matthew Scott Flores, a suspect in the Hardee County murder of Jose Carlos Martinez, was captured after a police chase spanning three counties in North Carolina on Thursday. According to the Wauchula Police Department, Flores drove through three counties in North Carolina attempting to flee from police before crashing along Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
One person shot at County Fair according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office
One person shot at the DeSoto County Fair according to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office - authorities asking for your help
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly motorcycle crash Friday night in Lee County
A 23-year-old Fort Myers man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday night on Imperial Parkway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was going south on Imperial Pkwy nearing the Coconut Road intersection. Meanwhile, a sedan, driven by a 61-year-old man from Bonita Springs, was heading north...
Crime Stoppers in search of Fort Myers woman in ongoing investigation
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation that occurred at Village Walk Apartments on Six Mile Cypress in Fort Myers. The incident occurred on January 25 at approximately 7:30 a.m. If anyone can identify...
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash Friday afternoon involving Lee County transit bus
A 77-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon involving a Lee County bus. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sports car driven by a 77-year-old man from California was going west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn left onto San Carlos Boulevard. There was also a 76-year-old woman in...
NBC 2
Man found guilty of vessel homicide after crashing into swimmer with boat in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — An Ohio man was found guilty of vessel homicide Thursday evening in connection to a 2020 Collier County boat crash that left a swimmer dead. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Boater arrested for hitting, killing swimmer off Naples beach. According to officials, on March 5, 2020, Florida Fish...
2 police cruisers hit while responding to crash in North Port
Two law enforcement vehicles were hit while responding to a crash in North Port Saturday morning, police said.
Traffic stop leads to North Port man’s arrest for gun & drugs
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A North Port man was arrested for possession of cocaine and a gun following a traffic stop. James Joyce, a 55-year-old convicted felon, ran a red light on Monday. After stopping in the parking lot of a gas station, Joyce failed to produce a vehicle...
Mysuncoast.com
North Port man faces cocaine trafficking charges
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man was arrested during a traffic stop when Charlotte County deputies found a large amount of cocaine, cash and a gun inside his car, authorities said. On Jan. 30, a deputy observed a vehicle run a red light on South McCall Road...
WINKNEWS.com
Increased Fort Myers police presence around Edison Mall after shooting threat
The Fort Myers Police Department will have an increased presence in the area of the Edison Mall after it says a shooting threat came through a confidential tip line Thursday night. FMPD says it is investigating the call, but the investigation will allow the Edison Mall to operate normally on...
North Port Police warn public about individuals knocking on doors
North Port Police Department (NPPD) is investigating several suspicious individuals knocking on doors with masks near North Salford Blvd. in the Estates area.
Palmetto Ridge High School student arrested after bringing knives to school
CCSO said a 17-year-old Palmetto Ridge High School student was arrested today for bringing knives to school.
WINKNEWS.com
FHP: Woman found transporting man with 21 out-of-county warrants on Alligator Alley
A woman and a man were arrested on Alligator Alley Thursday afternoon after troopers say the woman was pulled over and found with drugs, and the man was found to have 21 out-of-county arrest warrants. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Yasmin Nicole Forester, 28, of Land O’Lakes, and Jordan...
One person killed, two critically injured in transit bus collision
One person was killed, and two others critically injured after a Lee County Transit Bus collided with an SUV in Fort Myers Saturday.
Woman arrested for drugs hours after bonding out on battery charge
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were put back behind bars following a traffic stop at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Grand Lely Drive. Shannon Blohm, 31, was arrested just hours after bonding out of jail following a battery charge on Tuesday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
NBC 2
Woman arrested alongside convicted felon after bonding out of jail hours before drug arrest
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were put back behind bars following a traffic stop at the intersection of Collier Boulevard and Grand Lely Drive. Shannon Blohm, 31, was arrested just hours after bonding out of jail following a battery charge on Tuesday, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).
Fort Myers man arrested in Tennessee for transporting minor across state lines
A Fort Myers man was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee for transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in an unlawful sexual activity.
wengradio.com
Punta Gorda Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Including Trafficking Cocaine
A Punta Gorda man was arrested for possession of cocaine and marijuana following a traffic stop on Monday. On Friday, January 27, 2023, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a man driving a 2005 Nissan Armada for a seatbelt violation and possible window tint violation. As deputies approached the vehicle, they observed a strong odor of marijuana. The driver, identified as Milton S. Harris (09/28/1981), was the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation. At this time, deputies asked Harris to exit his vehicle. While speaking with him, Harris advised he did not have a medical marijuana card and that his girlfriend had smoked in the vehicle. He was informed that a probable cause search would be conducted at that time.
