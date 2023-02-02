ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mysuncoast.com

Shooting at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota police responded to a shooting incident just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Fredd Glossie Atkins Park. A 33-year-old male was injured and has been transported to the hospital. The suspected shooter is not in custody. Sarasota Police believe this was an “isolated incident” and there is...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

3 county police chase captures Hardee County murder suspect

Matthew Scott Flores, a suspect in the Hardee County murder of Jose Carlos Martinez, was captured after a police chase spanning three counties in North Carolina on Thursday. According to the Wauchula Police Department, Flores drove through three counties in North Carolina attempting to flee from police before crashing along Main Street and Hollis Road in Ellenboro.
HARDEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly motorcycle crash Friday night in Lee County

A 23-year-old Fort Myers man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday night on Imperial Parkway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was going south on Imperial Pkwy nearing the Coconut Road intersection. Meanwhile, a sedan, driven by a 61-year-old man from Bonita Springs, was heading north...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash Friday afternoon involving Lee County transit bus

A 77-year-old man died in a crash Friday afternoon involving a Lee County bus. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a sports car driven by a 77-year-old man from California was going west on Summerlin Road, attempting to turn left onto San Carlos Boulevard. There was also a 76-year-old woman in...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

North Port man faces cocaine trafficking charges

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man was arrested during a traffic stop when Charlotte County deputies found a large amount of cocaine, cash and a gun inside his car, authorities said. On Jan. 30, a deputy observed a vehicle run a red light on South McCall Road...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
wengradio.com

Punta Gorda Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Including Trafficking Cocaine

A Punta Gorda man was arrested for possession of cocaine and marijuana following a traffic stop on Monday. On Friday, January 27, 2023, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a man driving a 2005 Nissan Armada for a seatbelt violation and possible window tint violation. As deputies approached the vehicle, they observed a strong odor of marijuana. The driver, identified as Milton S. Harris (09/28/1981), was the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation. At this time, deputies asked Harris to exit his vehicle. While speaking with him, Harris advised he did not have a medical marijuana card and that his girlfriend had smoked in the vehicle. He was informed that a probable cause search would be conducted at that time.
PUNTA GORDA, FL

