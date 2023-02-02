“Stranger Things” Actor Finn Wolfhard Recalled The Heartwarming Moment He Saw His Costar Noah Schnapp Come Out As Gay On TikTok

Read full article on original website
Related
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
Jason Momoa Shouts Out Game Of Thrones Wifey Emilia Clarke Again, And It’ll Never Stop Being Adorable
Jason Momoa reunited with Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke, and their love for each other is still as adorable as ever.
That ‘90s Show’s Debra Jo Rupp Says She Never Thought Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Would Marry
Watch: That '90s Show Stars on Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis' Real Life Romance. It was a reunion decades in the making. On Netflix's That '90s Show, a sequel series to That '70s Show, which premieres on the streamer Jan. 19, Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their roles as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
Dakota Johnson Jokes That Armie Hammer Would Have Eaten Her If She Had Taken Role With Him
Dakota Johnson, 33, threw shade at Armie Hammer, 36, in her speech on the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival. Dakota was presenting an award to Italian director Luca Guadagnino, 51, when she mentioned his coming-of-age 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, which starred Armie and Timothee Chalamet. The actress joked that she was almost cast in the film as the peach that Timothee’s character performs a sexual act on, which Armie’s character later discovers.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
thedigitalfix.com
Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done
Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
Emma Watson Stayed in Her Apartment for Weeks After Filming the Emotionally Exhausting ‘Noah’
Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Noah’ pushed Emma Watson to her physical limits, so much so Watson needed time to put herself back together after filming.
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
7 best new movies to watch this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Jan. 9-15)
The biggest movies of the week include Rob Lowe, truly topical horror, arguments between parents and fighter pilots.
Tom Cruise Lobbied Hard for a Role That Went to an Actor Almost 20 Years Younger Than Him
Tom Cruise can't get every action role he wants. The star sought out one particular film for many years, but a younger actor got the part.
buzzfeednews.com
Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old
They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
Channing Tatum on dry-humping Salma Hayek in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: ‘That’s almost the comfort zone for me’
Channing Tatum is ready to take it all off again as the titular male stripper in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” which bumps and grinds into theaters on Feb. 10. But although the 42-year-old actor began stripping when he was just 18 — loosely inspiring the original “Magic Mike” in 2012 — even he felt awkward about putting the moves on costar Salma Hayek, 56, in the franchise’s third film. “I mean, she was one of my first crushes,” he told Vanity Fair about dry-humping Hayek’s character in the movie’s opening scene. “But I do have to say that’s almost the comfort zone...
Salma Hayek Told Channing Tatum ‘You Nearly Killed Me!’ After Crazy ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Gone Wrong
It’s life or death when it comes to performing lap dances in the “Magic Mike” franchise. Literally. According to Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum “nearly killed” her during rehearsals for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” after a wild lap dance routine went wildly wrong. The lap dance stunt saw Hayek flipped upside down and Tatum holding on to her pants. Hayek worried about suffering a wardrobe malfunction, and then all hell broke loose. “You know, there’s one part that’s not in [the film] where I’m upside down and my legs had to be somewhere,” Hayek told Jimmy Kimmel. “But upside down, one loses...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Reveals What Happened to Donna Pinciotti After 'That '70s Show'
"Hot Donna" is back, much to That '70s Show fans' excitement. Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) returns for Netflix's just-released sequel show That '90s Show, and fans get an update on what exactly has been happening with her life in the meantime. When we last saw Donna, she had just reunited with high school sweetheart Eric Forman (Topher Grace) on New Year's Eve 1979. But what happened next?
Jamie Lee Curtis Responds After Backlash Over Image Of A Child Hanging In Her Office
Jamie Lee Curtis offered an honest response, after deleting the image in question.
Dwayne Johnson reveals his mom is 'OK' after she was in a car accident: 'She’s a survivor'
"This woman has survived lung cancer, tough marriage, head on collision with a drunk driver and attempted suicide," Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said.
Comments / 0