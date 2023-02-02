Read full article on original website
Mother of student killed in Santa Fe mass shooting arrested after Confederate flag argument
Rosie Yanas has been dealing with change and tragedy. She's a grieving mother who said her arrest after taking down her neighbor's Confederate flag was "unjust."
Confederate flag fight continues in Santa Fe neighborhood
SANTA FE, Texas — A Confederate flag in a Galveston County neighborhood has sparked a heated debate. Rosie Yanas, 34, says she was wrongfully arrested for taking the flag down from a fence that borders her parents’ home. Yanas says it’s been an ongoing issue that law enforcement...
fox26houston.com
Convicted felon impersonated police officer, tried to intimidate leasing staff
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A previously convicted felon is back behind bars after he impersonated a police officer. John Coote, 30, was arrested after he allegedly impersonated a police officer to intimidate leasing staff. On Wednesday, Harris County Precinct 4 deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Boulevard in north Houston after receiving a call about a man who identified as a police officer.
Houston man convicted for killing his wife in 2019 and shooting himself to fake crime scene, DA says
During the weeklong trial, details revealed that the man abused his wife for 10 years and reportedly threatened to shoot her in the head just three months before her death in 2019.
fox26houston.com
Houston man sentenced to nearly 40 years for killing wife, staging crime scene
HOUSTON - A man has been sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison for killing his wife and trying to stage the crime scene, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said. Mark Anderson, 36, was sentenced to 38 years after he was convicted of killing his wife, Tiereney, 34, back in 2019.
Click2Houston.com
3 teens shot within crowd of approx. 300 people outside SW Houston party venue, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after Houston police say three teens were wounded outside an event hall in southwest Houston late Saturday. It happened in the 13100 block of South Post Oak near Lotus Street shortly before midnight. Sgt. E. Rossow with HPD said officers witnessed what they...
fox26houston.com
5 years later, state hospital says Santa Fe High School shooter still not competent to stand trial
It will be at least another year before the confessed Santa Fe High School shooter could stand trial. This comes five years after 10 people were killed and 13 others injured in the 2018 mass shooting.
Houston mom preparing civil lawsuit against city, police after son's in-custody death ruled homicide
"I think they killed him." The 19-year-old died back in 2021 while restrained by officers, a moment captured on bodycam, but a police union chief said the officers involved were cleared.
Former HISD elementary teacher under investigation after multiple allegations of molestation
The investigation wasn't done until after the teacher resigned in July 2022 after one student made an outcry that spurred additional allegations.
3 teens shot in midst of large crowd in southwest Houston, police say
When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered a chaotic situation with about 300 people running in all directions, according to police.
cw39.com
DA: Man sentenced to 45 years in prison for Alief robbery and murder
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man was sentenced to 45 years in prison this week after pleading guilty to murder for robbing and shooting a man in Alief in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced. Elie Ngouelet, 23, of Houston, agreed to plead guilty to murder after a...
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in separate areas in SW Houston, Houston police says
According to HPD, the two victims were on Fleetwell Dr. when a suspect opened fire. One victim died at the scene. The second ran from the area and died from his injuries.
Man shoots at deputies from his home north of Bush airport, prompting SWAT standoff, officials say
Investigators said what started as a domestic violence call turned into a standoff with SWAT after a man began firing shots at deputies, striking a patrol vehicle, from his home.
3 young men found after going missing at off-road park in Crosby, Harris County sheriff says
About 45 minutes after announcing the disappearance Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the three had been found safe.
22-year-old woman shot multiple times during argument at Westchase area apartment, HPD says
An argument between alleged friends left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition with at least four gunshot wounds. Now, police said they're looking for a juvenile suspect.
HPD: Suspect asks random driver for ride to Wisdom HS after police shooting
HOUSTON — Three suspects, at least two of them teenagers, were arrested Thursday after a police shooting and school lockdown in west Houston. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said this chain of events unfolded shortly before noon after a team of officers was watching a "very violent crew of individuals" on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue.
Deputy removed from Galena Park ISD after 'inappropriate communications' with student, Pct. 3 says
The deputy was removed from a campus in Galena Park ISD, where the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable's Office has a contractual agreement to provide security throughout the district.
inforney.com
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner's fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about 11:30...
'A few people made some bad choices' | Humble ISD says more charges possible in connection with Atascocita HS fights
HUMBLE, Texas — The actions of a few have put a school of more than 3,800 students in the news this week. "What took place is appalling, frightening and shocking,” community activist Quanell X said during a news conference on Wednesday. He and activist Dr. Candice Matthews shared...
kurv.com
Teachers, Parents, Students Protest Possible State Takeover Of Houston ISD
The state’s proposed takeover of the Houston ISD is meeting some local pushback. Dozens of parents, teachers, and students held a news conference on Thursday expressing their opposition to the takeover. The Texas Education Agency first moved to take over the HISD school board in 2019 because of reported...
