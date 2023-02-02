ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Herald News

Cancer in Dogs: Breed & Size Matter, Study Shows

By Cara Murez
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dSDsT_0kaAXl1z00

THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If your dog is bigger, male and a purebred, it may get a diagnosis of cancer earlier in its life compared to other dogs, a new study finds.

A dog’s size, gender and breed appear to affect its average age at cancer diagnosis, researchers found. This should inform canine cancer screening guidelines, they wrote in the Feb. 1 issue of PLOS ONE.

Cancer kills more adult dogs than any other cause. Detecting it early can provide better treatment options, just like with humans, the authors said in background notes.

Although new noninvasive blood tests for dogs can detect tumor DNA long before other signs of cancer arise, the authors say no formal guidelines exist for when dogs should be screened.

Co-author Jill Rafalko of PetDx in La Jolla, Calif., and colleagues set out to change that.

"Dogs now have a new option for cancer screening called ‘liquid biopsy,’ which, similar to the human version of this test, leverages next-generation sequencing technology to detect multiple types of cancer using a simple blood draw,” Rafalko and her colleagues said in a journal news release.

“However, the age to start screening for cancer in dogs can vary depending on their breed or weight. Our study, involving over 3,000 cancer-diagnosed dogs, found that all dogs should begin cancer screening at age 7, but certain breeds may benefit from screening starting as early as age 4,” the authors said.

The researchers' first step was to determine the median age at cancer diagnosis of dogs with different characteristics.

They analyzed more than 3,400 dogs with cancer in the United States, finding that giant breeds like mastiffs, males and purebred dogs tended to be diagnosed with cancer at younger ages.

The median age at cancer diagnosis for dogs weighing roughly 165 pounds or more was 5 years, meaning half were diagnosed at a later age and half at a younger age. That compared to 11 years for dogs weighing roughly 5.5 to 11 pounds, they found.

The mean diagnosis age for purebred dogs was 8.2 years, compared to 9.2 years for dogs whose breed was described as mixed or “other.”

The researchers determined that mastiffs, Saint Bernards, Great Danes and bulldogs had the youngest median diagnosis age, about 6 years old. Irish wolfhounds, vizslas and Bernese mountain dogs had median diagnosis ages of 6.1 to 7 years. At 11.5 years, the bichon frise had the oldest median diagnosis age.

Female dogs were typically diagnosed with cancer at older ages than males. Neutered dogs were diagnosed later than intact dogs.

The researchers proposed that blood tests should begin two years before a dog reaches the median diagnosis age for its breed or weight.

More information

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has more on dogs and cancer .

SOURCE: PLOS ONE, news release, Feb. 1, 2023

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

TikTok Videos on Abortion Pills Are Largely Accurate: Study

FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- While you can't trust everything you read or see on social media, some information is reliable. Researchers from Duke University studied popular videos on the social media site TikTok. The videos offered information on ways to obtain a medication abortion. These were typically informative and useful, the study authors said. ...
DURHAM, NC
The Herald News

AHA News: Pregnancy Complications Could Increase Woman's Stroke Risk at Earlier Age

THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Women who have pregnancy-related health problems face an increased risk for having a stroke much earlier in life than their peers with uncomplicated pregnancies, a risk that climbs with each complicated pregnancy, new research suggests. The findings, which will be presented Feb. 8 at the American Stroke Association's International Stroke Conference in Dallas, show women with two or more complicated pregnancies had double the risk for stroke before age 45, compared to women without serious complications. ...
DALLAS, TX
The Herald News

Deer Carry COVID Variants No Longer Seen in People

FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- While COVID-19 variants Alpha, Gamma and Delta are no longer circulating among humans, they continue to spread in white-tailed deer. The animals are the most abundant large mammal in North America. Scientists aren’t sure whether the deer could act as long-term reservoirs for these obsolete variants. In a new study, researchers at Cornell University, in Ithaca, N.Y., collected 5,700 deer lymph node samples...
The Herald News

Black Stroke Survivors Less Likely to Get Treated for Complications

THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Having a stroke is a life-altering experience, and complications can crop up afterwards, but a new study finds the color of your skin may determine whether you are treated for them. In the year following a stroke, Black and Hispanic patients were not treated for common complications as often as white patients were, researchers found. "Black patients were less likely to receive medical...
The Herald News

Health Highlights: Feb. 3, 2023​

Working gets tough when grieving a lost spouse. People who returned to work within three months of losing a spouse had higher stress, a new study has found. And the less these folks earned at their job, the worse the mental health effects. Read more Pregnant women in rural America often lack insurance, upping risks. They're more likely to have poor outcomes during pregnancy, childbirth and in the weeks thereafter, a new study finds. Read more TikTok videos on the abortion pill are largely accurate. A new study offers reassuring news: Videos on the topic often mirror what a patient would learn from a professional. Read more
The Herald News

Not Just Brushing: 10 Ways to Start Caring for Baby Teeth

SATURDAY, Feb. 4, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Even the tiniest teeth can decay, which is why it’s important to take care of them. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) offers some tips for caring for those little teeth, starting before the first one even arrives. "There are habits you can start now to keep your baby's teeth healthy,” Dr. David Krol said in an academy news release. "And when that...
The Herald News

Pregnant Women in Rural America Often Lack Health Insurance, Upping Risks

FRIDAY, Feb. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research suggests that pregnant women and new moms in rural U.S. areas are at greater risk of adverse outcomes, including death, because they are more likely to be uninsured. Women living in rural communities had lower rates of uninterrupted health insurance before, during and after pregnancy compared to those in urban areas, a University of Michigan study found. “Being uninsured during the...
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy