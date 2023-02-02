Read full article on original website
ctexaminer.com
Beach Association Blows the Whistle on Sewer Costs, State Consent Order
OLD LYME — One of the town’s chartered beach associations has declared the upcoming multimillion dollar sewer project economically unfeasible and is calling for the state’s consent order to be modified or revoked. The Old Lyme Shores Beach Association is one of three beach communities in a...
yankeeinstitute.org
If It’s Not Nailed Down the Government Will Take It
Welcome to The Hartford Portfolio, Yankee Institute’s update on what’s happening at the State Capitol during the legislative session. For the first time since the pandemic, lawmakers have re-opened the Capitol, allowing the public to attend in-person hearings. Yankee Institute (YI) had the opportunity to submit testimony on several bills this week.
firefighternation.com
Voters Shoot Down Norwich (CT) Automatic Aid Agreement; Side with Volunteer Departments
The Day, New London, Conn. Feb. 1—NORWICH — A dogged campaign by volunteer firefighters was successful Wednesday as voters soundly rejected a controversial ordinance passed in December that governs automatic aid between the city’s paid and volunteer fire departments. Voters rejected the ordinance 2,347-676. Turnout was more...
Opinion: Changing Standards Would Be A Firefighting Folly
The following opinion essay was submitted by Frank Ricci, a retired former New Haven Fire Department drillmaster, union president, and battalion chief. Ricci is currently a Fellow of Labor for the Yankee Institute and an advisory board member for FDIC and Fire Engineering Magazine. He was also the lead plaintiff in the U.S. Supreme Court case Ricci v. DeStefano.
Some outages reported as Connecticut endures deep freeze
Eversource reported about 3,800 residents without power as Connecticut descended into an epically cold, windy night. A wind chill warning remained in effect through late Saturday morning, with wind chills expected to fall to about -40 F.
connecticutexplorer.com
5 AMAZING German Restaurants in CT in 2023
If you are looking for some great German restaurants in CT, you have come to the right place. I’ve put together a list of some restaurants where you can find the best German food in Connecticut. Whether you’re looking for a fine-dining or causal atmosphere, there’s something for you...
Frigid sub-zero temperatures in Connecticut break records
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut was hit with a cold snap Friday night into Saturday, with an arctic blast bringing over record-breaking sub-zero temperatures along with gusts sending windchills that read in the negative teens. Records Shattered. Windsor Locks clocked in at -9° Fahrenheit, breaking -8° recorded in 1965....
Connecticut group helps those in need on street from frigid temperatures
HARTFORD, Conn. — With Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol being in place until Sunday, shelters and warming centers across the state are open. However, many unhoused people getting to these shelters may not be accessible without transportation. The Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance is making sure that is not a...
wiltonbulletin.com
Old Saybrook police chief didn't follow through on promise to seek decertification of troubled officer
Old Saybrook’s police chief never followed through on his pledge to seek decertification of an officer who resigned amid troubling allegations six months ago, reducing the barriers the officer would face if he applies for jobs in other states. “This is just another example of how we can’t continue...
Norwich voters strike down firefighter proposal
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich voters took to the polls Wednesday to strike down a plan about if the city should implement a new strategy about responding to fire calls. An ordinance recently passed by the city council put in place automatic aid, which means that both the city’s paid and volunteer firefighters would respond […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in New Britain, CT
Nestled in central Connecticut, New Britain is a city filled with outdoor surprises and industrial legacies. It has the moniker "the Hardware City" because of its largest employer, the American Hardware Corporation. At the same time, this city is home to a large Polish population that's thriving in the neighborhood...
Tasting Table
The Storied History Of Steamed Cheeseburgers In Connecticut
There is a theory floating around many New England diners and restaurants that the western half of the state Connecticut is just one large suburb for the everlasting rival: New York. There is a certain amount of logic, albeit stretched, to this theory. Yankee Magazine acknowledges that there is a cultural shift once you cross from east to west over the Connecticut River. Not only is there a clear difference in baseball allegiance — i.e. New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox — but a difference in food tastes as well. Western Connecticut serves up the tomatoey Manhattan-style clam chowder, while Eastern Connecticuters serve the creamy New England-style stuff. And so Connecticut remains in limbo between the two regions.
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages In Fairfield County
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front that is moving through the region have passed, but thousands remain without power in Connecticut.As of around 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Eversource is reporting around 3,500 outages statewide, with United Illuminating reporting around 55 out…
In Your Neighborhood: Dennis House emcees Hartford benefit gala honoring Shawn Wooden
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is in your neighborhood at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford. News 8’s Dennis House emceed Friday night’s benefit gala in honor of former treasurer Shawn Wooden. All proceeds benefited two non-profits. One of them, is the women’s league child development center, which just opened a first-of-its-kind preschool in the […]
ctexaminer.com
With Ambulance Response Times of as Much as 40 Minutes, Legislators Propose a Funding Fix
It’s a problem in Coventry, a little town of 12,000 in eastern Connecticut. It’s a problem in New Britain, a small city in central Connecticut where 73,000 people live. And it’s a problem in Stamford, the state’s second-largest city with a population of 137,000 in the southwestern corner.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
Bye-Bye, Parking Lot? Lab Rezoning Advances
A 200-space Munson Street parking lot could be the site of New Haven’s next biotech lab building — according to a Winchester-factory-redevelopment zoning update that received a favorable, if still skeptical, recommendation from the City Plan Commission. Local land-use commissioners took that vote Wednesday night during the City...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton schools seek waiver from CT mandated reading program. Why the district wants to keep its own
WILTON — The local public schools plan to request to be excluded from a new state-mandated reading and literacy program, instead preferring to stick with their own newly redeveloped curriculum. Assistant Superintendent Chuck Smith said at a Jan. 12 Board of Education meeting that Wilton will submit a waiver...
Eyewitness News
13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut. One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain. One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield. One family, one adult...
