Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
United Airlines Allegedly Skipped Pre-Flight Fire System Checks on More Than 100,000 Flights
United Airlines is facing a possible fine of about $1.15 million from the Federal Aviation Administration because it was flying Boeing 777s that the FAA deemed not in airworthy condition between June of 2018 and April of 2021. The planes hadn’t undergone certain safety checks having to do with the...
Jalopnik
Russian Jet Catches Fire Days After Planes Declared Safe Despite Sanctions
The head of Rosaviatsia, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, told the country last week that foreign sanctions on plane parts entering the country had done nothing to cripple travel in and out of the country. A few days later, a Russian passenger plane carrying tourists caught fire on a tarmac in Thailand.
Jalopnik
Four Hospitalized After Battery Fire Breaks out on United Airlines Flight
A United Airlines flight from San Diego to Newark had to turn back around shortly after takeoff when the battery of a passenger’s electronic device caught fire, according to a United spokesperson. The crew aboard United flight 2664 — a Boeing 737 MAX 8 — made sure the fire didn’t spread any further.
Jalopnik
At Least One Tesla Is Getting More Expensive These Days
The Model Y remains in the crosshair of Tesla’s price antics, Nissan and Renault’s plan for the future heavily involves North America and Faraday Future just began the week with a win, the way we all wish we could. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, February 6, 2023.
Jalopnik
An Archaic Maritime Law Is the Reason Why I-95 Sucks
It’s Tuesday evening, and you’re sitting in your car — stopped. A sea of brake lights lies ahead of you, going up the I-95 corridor for what seems like forever. You turn down the home of rock and roll, start to look around, and — man, there are a lot of semi trucks here. Wouldn’t there be so much more room on the road without them? Wouldn’t there be so much less traffic?
Jalopnik
U.S. Sends Navy Divers to Pick Up Pieces of Alleged Chinese Spy Balloon
The U.S. has dispatched a small fleet of Navy and Coast Guard ships to recover the wreckage of an alleged Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. An Air Force F-22 Raptor previously shot the balloon down over the Atlantic with a sidewinder missile, as Bloomberg reports, prompting Chinese officials to call the move “a clear overreaction.” Beijing claims it was just a “climate-research ‘airship’ that strayed off-course,” but the U.S. will have a chance to verify the stray balloon’s purpose after it recovers and studies the debris.
Jalopnik
Global Air Travel Is Still Just Over Two-Thirds of What It Was Pre-Pandemic
International air travel still isn’t quite what it used to be and the industry still can’t handle it, Hertz had a solid 2022, and VinFast’s North American expansion just hit another snag. All that and more in The Morning Shift for February 7, 2023. 1st Gear: Airlines...
Jalopnik
Derailed Freight Train in Ohio Could Explode, Authorities Warn
This past Saturday, a cargo train crossing Ohio derailed due to a mechanical failure. We’re no strangers to derailments in the U.S., but this one stands out for one major difference: Its cargo. The train held 20 cars of hazardous materials, five of which were filled with vinyl chloride — a toxic chemical that’s now at risk of detonating, showering the surrounding area with noxous gases and shrapnel.
Jalopnik
A German Court Dismissed a Climate Lawsuit Against BMW
A court in Germany has sided with BMW and rejected a lawsuit brought against the automaker by climate activists. The Environmental Action Germany group, or Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) — as the group is known in Germany — hoped the lawsuit could convince the courts to tell BMW to stop selling ICE-equipped cars by 2030, according to the Associated Press.
Comments / 1