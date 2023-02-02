Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Clive Davis on Whitney Houston's Legacy and the Return of His Pre-GRAMMYs Party (Exclusive)
Clive Davis has been making GRAMMY Awards weekend extra special for decades now -- and this year marks the anticipated return of his annual pre-GRAMMYs party. "This party has taken place celebrating music so distinctively that it's been referred to as the greatest party in the world," Davis shared with ET's Denny Directo when the pair sat down to discuss the upcoming festivities this week.
ETOnline.com
Lizzo 'Hard Launches' Boyfriend Myke Wright on Social Media: See Their Sweet PDA on Pre-GRAMMYs Red Carpet
Lizzo is making things officially official with her boyfriend Myke Wright. Although the singer has been publicly dating Myke since they were first spotted on Valentine's Day in February 2022, and the couple made their debut as a couple at the premiere screening for Lizzo's Emmy-winning reality series, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, the singer has previously stated that the carpet appearance didn't count.
ETOnline.com
New Music Releases February 3: Shania Twain, Maluma, Marc Anthony and More
The arrival of the weekend means the opportunity for new playlists, more streaming, and the best that music has to offer -- plus, we have the GRAMMYs to celebrate on Sunday! For both, ET has you covered. Shania Twain leads the group of new releases with new album, Queen of...
ETOnline.com
Anitta Reflects on Her Career and Getting Her 1st Grammy Nom for Best New Artist (Exclusive)
The GRAMMYs are right around the corner, and for the first time in her career, Anitta is in the running to take home one of the coveted trophies. The celebrated Brazilian singer and songwriter is nominated in the Best New Artist category -- an honor that has generated some confusion from those who have been fans of Anitta since her first album, released over a decade ago.
ETOnline.com
Frankie Jonas on His Solo Music Career and Support From Jonas Brothers (Exclusive)
Striking out on his own musical journey! Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas siblings, is gearing up to drop some of his own new music. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with Frankie on the carpet at Spotify's 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on Thursday, and he opened up about his exciting forthcoming projects -- and getting to bask in the spotlight at star-studded gala parties.
ETOnline.com
Shania Twain Looks Unrecognizable With New Platinum Blonde Hair
Shania Twain stunned photographers at a Republic Records event on on Wednesday, wowing her fans with platinum blonde hair. The 57-year-old country music legend paired the bold hair with an orange satin jumpsuit and matching platinum heels. She also appeared on Thursday's The Late Late Show With James Corden, and the host complimented Twain's new look.
ETOnline.com
Tommy Lee's Wife, Brittany Furlan: Everything to Know
Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, has come under the microscope since facing backlash over mocking Pamela Anderson in a since-deleted TikTok video. Furlan also told fans not to worry about her since Anderson's documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, dropped on Netflix. First, the backlash. In a TikTok video, Furlan suggested...
ETOnline.com
Revisiting Ed Sheeran's Personal Revelations: From Babies to Behind-the-Scenes Struggles
While Ed Sheeran pours his heart into his music, the 31-year-old British singer-songwriter has been known to keep his personal life out of the spotlight. Still, that has not stopped the "Bad Habits" singer from unexpectedly pulling back the curtain on challenges he's faced, from substance abuse struggles to mental health.
ETOnline.com
Performances to Watch at 2023’s Must-See Music Awards
Up Next‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ Turns 20! On-Set Antics and Behind-the-Scenes Secrets (Flashback)
ETOnline.com
2023 Awards Season Guide: Everything to Know About the GRAMMYS, BAFTAs, Oscars and More
Following several years of delays and changes to the entertainment industry and the last effects of the coronavirus pandemic and other controversies, the 2023 awards season is getting back to normal as the powers that be determine the safest and most responsible way to honor the year's best in film, television, music and more.
ETOnline.com
'White Men Can't Jump' Remake: Watch Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls Team Up in First Teaser
Ahead of its debut on Hulu, 20th Century Studios has shared the first official look at the upcoming White Men Can't Jump remake. Starring Jack Harlow and Sinqua Walls in similar roles first originated by Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes, the new film comes 31 years after the original became a box office hit and longtime favorite.
ETOnline.com
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Everything We Know
All right, cuties! It's almost that time again. As we anticipate the release of the Love Is Blind season 3 After the Altar special, fans are looking forward to season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show. After the first three seasons ended in marriage and heartbreak for different sets...
ETOnline.com
Pedro Pascal Gives Mario Kart the 'Last of Us' Treatment in 'Saturday Night Live' Sketch
Though many fans of HBO's hit new series The Last of Us expected star Pedro Pascal to do a more traditional spoof of the show while hosting this week's Saturday Night Live, the 47-year-old actor took things in a different direction. Noting that The Last of Us is based off...
ETOnline.com
Charles Kimbrough, 'Murphy Brown' Star, Dead at 86
Charles Kimbrough -- known for his role as news anchor Jim Dial Murphy Brown -- has died. He was 86. Kimbrough's son, John Kimbrough, confirmed to The New York Times that the actor died in Culver City, California, on Jan. 11. No cause of death has been released at this time.
ETOnline.com
Reese Witherspoon Teases Jennifer Coolidge's Role in 'Legally Blonde 3' (Exclusive)
Reese Witherspoon is spilling some serious tea on Legally Blonde 3. ET's Denny Directo spoke to Witherspoon at the Your Place or Mine premiere, where she teased Jennifer Coolidge's role in the third installment of the Legally Blonde franchise. "I'm beyond myself about Jennifer Coolidge," Witherspoon gushed. "She deserves every...
ETOnline.com
Baz Luhrmann Says 'Elvis' Awards Season Is a 'Roller Coaster' Since Lisa Marie Presley's Death (Exclusive)
Baz Luhrmann knows this awards season is going to continue to be bittersweet. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke with the Elvis director at Spotify's Best New Artist party ahead of the 2023 GRAMMY Awards this week, and he opened up about the "roller coaster of emotions" that he and the cast have been on following the tragic death of Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 12.
Comments / 0