kcur.org
Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants
Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
KWCH.com
Bill proposed to increase fines for excessive speeding
Gov. Laura Kelly announced the $1.8 billion capital investment on Thursday which includes nearly 2,000 new jobs for the area. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a local option for...
Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
ksal.com
Increased Penalties Proposed For 30 MPH Over Speed Limit
Kansas legislators are considering legislation to significantly increase penalties for motorists going 30 miles or more over the speed limit. Authorities say the current fine structure calls for an initial fine for $195 for exceeding the speed limit at 30 miles per hour over the limit, plus $15 per mile over 3 mph. Under the proposed legislation, those figures would rise to $500 and $20, respectively. Second and third offenses reportedly would boost that first number to $750 and $1,000.
1350kman.com
Sports officials testify in support of bill that would give them legal protection from unruly spectators
New legislation introduced this session could provide legal protection for sports officials in Kansas from unruly spectators. House Bill 2139 would create the crime of abuse of a sports official, punishable as a misdemeanor in Kansas. That would include actions at sporting events such as shoving, kicking, spitting or otherwise making physical contact with an official or threatening to engage in such conduct. The Kansas House Education Committee heard testimony Thursday from sports officials in support of the bill.
KWCH.com
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people in Missouri have access to recreational marijuana, Oklahoma voters are set to take up the issue next month. While most of Kansas’ neighbors have either recreational or medical marijuana, it’s still illegal in all forms in the Sunflower State. Legalizing marijuana in...
KAKE TV
Kansas lawmakers discussing proposed bullying bill
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met on Wednesday to discuss a proposed bill that would require schools to adopt new policies in hopes of preventing bullying. The bill is designed to designate one person in the school district as the primary contact. A local middle school student, Logan Williamson, has...
lawrencekstimes.com
Clay Wirestone: Statehouse scraps – Secrecy shrouds semiconductor deal, counting a community, silver screen plans (Column)
Somehow we just wrapped the fourth week of the 2023 Kansas legislative session. Tracking lawmakers’ antics sometimes feels like pounding a half-dozen slushies and taking a ride on a tilt-a-whirl. The individual experiences might be fun, exhilarating even, but you need a cast-iron stomach to prevent the worst. Like...
Attorney General Kobach to request $1 million budget increase to fill prosecutor vacancies
Attorney General Derek Schmidt seeks $1 million budget increase to hire prosecutors to work complex criminal cases and enforce the new sports wagering law. The post Attorney General Kobach to request $1 million budget increase to fill prosecutor vacancies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
5 Kansas counties at CDC’s high COVID-19 community level this week. What to know
Sedgwick County’s incident rate remains at “substantial” for a second week, according to state health officials.
sumnernewscow.com
Kansas legislature is looking into making medical use of marijuana legal
By James Jordan, Sumner Newscow – Kansas could join other states in legalizing the medical use of marijuana, but it may or may not happen this legislative session. Governor Laura Kelley called for its legalization in her State of the State speech as the session began last week. She...
Program helps Kansans restore driver’s licenses
Some Kansans could be back on the road soon after a new program launched in Wichita this year.
KMBC.com
‘We keep giving people more reasons to leave Kansas’: Kansas officials react to marijuana legalization across the state line
OLATHE, Kan. — While the Missouri side was quite busy on Friday morning as legal marijuana arrived in the Show Me State, officials in Kansas remain disappointed with the lack of action. Kansas is one of just four states in the nation where marijuana is completely illegal. Kansas Gov....
lawrencekstimes.com
Anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in Kansas Legislature are political bullying tactic, activists say
TOPEKA — The Kansas GOP is testing the waters with new legislation meant to discredit the LGBTQ community, activists say, with bills seeking to criminalize gender-affirming care and drag show performances for children, and a revised ban on transgender athletes. House Bill 2238, a new form of the “fairness...
ktalnews.com
Kansas lawmakers want to tax public EV charging
A Kansas House bill calls for a tax on public EV charging—but not home charging. The proposed tax of 3 cents per kilowatt would go to a Kansas highway repair fund reliant on revenue, according to the Kansas Reflector, but it could force EV drivers to pay more than other drivers.
Governor Kelly talks axing taxes, early childhood, second term, Chiefs
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly believes in being fiscally responsible, and she believes that her Axing Your Taxes package will be fiscally responsible while saving Kansans approximately $500 million over the next three years. Kelly discussed her Axing Your Taxes package during an exclusive interview with Salina Post on Tuesday afternoon.
KMBC.com
As Missouri legalizes marijuana, Kansas remains an outlier with marijuana laws
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Kansas is one of four statesin the nation where marijuana is illegal. The other three are Idaho, Wyoming, and South Carolina. Along State Line Road, people in Kansas could face jail time for possessing marijuana. But 50 feet away, anyone over the age of 21 in Missouri can buy it and smoke it.
cowboystatedaily.com
When Chinese Spy Balloon Flew Over Crook County, Wyomingites Wanted To Shoot It Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A mysterious Chinese balloon that was spotted high over Montana and passed over Crook County in Wyoming this week has military experts in the Cowboy State puzzled. “It makes no sense at all,” retired FE Warren Air Force Base Commander Tucker...
classiccountry1070.com
Kansas Turnpike Authority Launches New Tools Ahead of Cashless Tolling Transition
The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) launched a new MyKTAG mobile app and redesigned Kansas Turnpike Authority website. This as the KTA moves toward a cashless system in 2024. The mobile app allows travelers to manage their K-TAG toll payment account or establish a K-TAG account for the first time. Customers can now view trips, edit payment methods or make a payment, order a new K-TAG, add a license plate and more. The app is available for free for both Android and iPhone users from Google Play or the App Store.
NWS: Unknown balloon seen flying over Northeast Kansas, Northwest Missouri
SABETHA (KSNT) – A unidentified balloon has been reportedly seen flying above areas of Kansas and Missouri. The National Weather Service and 27 News viewers are reporting sightings of a balloon floating through the sky in Northeast Kansas. The National Weather Service of Kansas City reports via social media that it has received reports from […]
