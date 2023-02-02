Kansas legislators are considering legislation to significantly increase penalties for motorists going 30 miles or more over the speed limit. Authorities say the current fine structure calls for an initial fine for $195 for exceeding the speed limit at 30 miles per hour over the limit, plus $15 per mile over 3 mph. Under the proposed legislation, those figures would rise to $500 and $20, respectively. Second and third offenses reportedly would boost that first number to $750 and $1,000.

