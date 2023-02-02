ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

kcur.org

Kansas bills would make it easier for Johnson County cities to get rid of racist housing covenants

Cities in Johnson County could find it easier to erase racist language from local housing covenants with legislation now making its way through the Kansas Statehouse. Two bills — SB 77 and HB 2174 — were drafted by officials in Roeland Park, which has struggled for years to fully eliminate racist deed restrictions that are now illegal to implement but remain stubbornly on the books of some now-defunct homeowners’ associations’ bylaws.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Bill proposed to increase fines for excessive speeding

Gov. Laura Kelly announced the $1.8 billion capital investment on Thursday which includes nearly 2,000 new jobs for the area. The Kansas Lottery saw more than $700 million dollars wagered in 2022. Whether you won or loss, those numbers will matter at tax time. Rock's Dugout a local option for...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools

TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational issues in the state on Monday, […] The post Educators say attacking Kansas teachers is GOP strategy to push private schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
ksal.com

Increased Penalties Proposed For 30 MPH Over Speed Limit

Kansas legislators are considering legislation to significantly increase penalties for motorists going 30 miles or more over the speed limit. Authorities say the current fine structure calls for an initial fine for $195 for exceeding the speed limit at 30 miles per hour over the limit, plus $15 per mile over 3 mph. Under the proposed legislation, those figures would rise to $500 and $20, respectively. Second and third offenses reportedly would boost that first number to $750 and $1,000.
KANSAS STATE
1350kman.com

Sports officials testify in support of bill that would give them legal protection from unruly spectators

New legislation introduced this session could provide legal protection for sports officials in Kansas from unruly spectators. House Bill 2139 would create the crime of abuse of a sports official, punishable as a misdemeanor in Kansas. That would include actions at sporting events such as shoving, kicking, spitting or otherwise making physical contact with an official or threatening to engage in such conduct. The Kansas House Education Committee heard testimony Thursday from sports officials in support of the bill.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas lawmakers discussing proposed bullying bill

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Lawmakers met on Wednesday to discuss a proposed bill that would require schools to adopt new policies in hopes of preventing bullying. The bill is designed to designate one person in the school district as the primary contact. A local middle school student, Logan Williamson, has...
KANSAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Kansas lawmakers want to tax public EV charging

A Kansas House bill calls for a tax on public EV charging—but not home charging. The proposed tax of 3 cents per kilowatt would go to a Kansas highway repair fund reliant on revenue, according to the Kansas Reflector, but it could force EV drivers to pay more than other drivers.
KANSAS STATE
classiccountry1070.com

Kansas Turnpike Authority Launches New Tools Ahead of Cashless Tolling Transition

The Kansas Turnpike Authority (KTA) launched a new MyKTAG mobile app and redesigned Kansas Turnpike Authority website. This as the KTA moves toward a cashless system in 2024. The mobile app allows travelers to manage their K-TAG toll payment account or establish a K-TAG account for the first time. Customers can now view trips, edit payment methods or make a payment, order a new K-TAG, add a license plate and more. The app is available for free for both Android and iPhone users from Google Play or the App Store.
KANSAS STATE

