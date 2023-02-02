Read full article on original website
Related
fordauthority.com
2020 Ford Edge Among Most Reliable Three Year Old Vehicles
Consumer Reports has lavished plenty of praise on the Ford Edge over the past few years, naming it one of the safest and most reliable used three-year-old vehicles on the market and one of the best SUVs for less than $40k, to name just a couple. Now, the 2020 Ford Edge, specifically, has also landed on CR‘s list of the most reliable three year old vehicles, joining the Lincoln Corsair crossover and MKZ sedan in that regard.
fordauthority.com
Dirty 2024 Ford Mustang GT Convertible: Real World Photos
In the months that have passed since its official debut back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a number of 2024 Ford Mustang GT and EcoBoost models out driving around. That list includes a Vapor Blue GT coupe and EcoBoost convertible, as well as a Carbonized Gray GT drop top, to name just a few. Now, Ford Authority has spotted this very dirty 2024 Ford Mustang GT convertible, too.
fordauthority.com
Nearly New Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor Up For Auction
The Ford F-150 Raptor has been a highly sought-after vehicle for well over a decade at this point, and hasn’t lost any steam in recent years, either. The off-road focused pickup retains its value better than most, and also frequently trades hands via various online auction sites as a true enthusiast vehicle. In recent months, that list includes this Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor, as well as this regular 2014 model with just 1,400 miles on the clock. Now, yet another Roush 2014 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor has emerged for sale at Bring a Trailer, and it has just 1,400 original miles, too.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Edge
The 2023 Ford Edge represents the ninth model year of the crossover’s second generation. It soldiers on with only a handful of minor changes over its prior model year. The 2023 Ford Edge continues to be offered in five distinct trim levels:. SE. SEL. ST-Line. Titanium. ST. Changes and...
fordauthority.com
You Could Win This 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage
The 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition is a rolling homage to the original 1967 Shelby GT500, sporting special Brittany Blue paint and other nifty touches, all for an MSRP of $76,695. However, Ford Authority readers now have the chance to bring home a 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition for far less than that, thanks to a new sweepstakes from Dream Giveaway.
fordauthority.com
Ford E-Series Sales Slip Seven Percent During Q4 2022
Ford E-Series sales decreased in the U.S. while increasing in Canada during the fourth quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford E-Series deliveries totaled 9,927 units in Q4 2022, a decrease of about 7 percent compared to 10,655 units sold in Q4 2021. During the complete 2022 calendar year,...
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Farley Says Two Row ICE Crossovers Going Away
Over the past couple of years, Ford CEO Jim Farley has clearly outlined the automaker’s future direction, and it’s one that will include a rather sharp shift toward electrification. However, FoMoCo isn’t exiting the ICE business anytime soon, but does plan on reinventing that lineup by focusing on passion brands and exiting slow-selling or low-margin segments, much in the way it stopped selling sedans in the U.S. years ago. However, the Ford CEO provided even more clarity on this matter during the automaker’s recent earnings call by noting that The Blue Oval won’t be making and selling ICE-powered two-row crossovers in the future, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Hood Strut Kit Available From Redline Tuning
Along with the Ford Bronco, the Ford Maverick has easily become one of the most commonly-modified vehicles on sale today. Owners have a plethora of choices when it comes to aftermarket parts and accessories, as well as those offered directly from The Blue Oval, and they’re certainly taking advantage of that. In recent months, we’ve seen these selections expand to include Leer’s low-profile bed cap, Leitner Designs’ Active Cargo System (ACS), and a chase rack from Ford Performance. Now, the Ford Maverick catalog continues to grow with this new hood strut kit from Redline Tuning.
torquenews.com
Tesla Castings Replace Over 70 Underbody Parts - Allows For Making Cars Like Toy Cars
We see a video from Giga Berlin that shows Tesla's castings, which allow Tesla to make cars just like toy cars are made. Tesla castings at Giga Berlin are being shown, and these castings replace over 70 different under body parts. This enables Tesla to produce cars just like a toy car - where they use single piece castings to quickly make the frame of the car.
fordauthority.com
2024 Tacoma Interior Spotted For First Time
As Ford Authority reported last August, the next-generation Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor – already on sale in some international markets – will launch in North America this year for the 2024 model year. The U.S. version of the new Ranger will mirror its international brethren in a number of ways – most notably, its styling – so we already know pretty much what to expect from the mid-size pickup. At the same time, the current sales leader in that same segment – the Toyota Tacoma – is set to undergo a redesign, and may also add a Ranger Raptor rival to its lineup. The exterior design of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma recently leaked after Ford Authority previously spotted a pair of prototypes testing, and now, we have photos of the new pickup’s interior to share for the first time, too.
fordauthority.com
Ford Stock Stable During Week Of January 30th – February 3rd, 2023
The value of Ford stock remained stable during the January 30th, 2023 – February 3rd, 2023 timeframe. Shares closed the week at $13.23, which represented a less than one percent dip, or $0.04 per share decrease in value, compared to the prior week’s closing value of $13.27. Movement...
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford F-150 Refresh Will Offer New 22-Inch Wheels
The perennially best-selling Ford F-150 is due for its next mid-cycle refresh in the 2024 model year, and over the past couple of months, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of camouflaged pickups out testing. While the 2024 Ford F-150 isn’t expected to present any dramatic changes to what has long proven to be a successful formula, shoppers can expect a few updates, at least. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that one of those changes will come in the form of new 22-inch wheel options.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Incentive Offers Low-Interest Financing In February 2023
During February 2023, a Ford Mustang incentive offers low-interest financing for both 2022 and 2023 model year pony cars. Meanwhile, a separate Ford Red Carpet Lease offer exists for the 2022 Mustang, depending on region. All discounts and incentives continue to exclude the Mustang Mach 1 and Mustang Shelby GT500 variants.
fordauthority.com
Steeda Debuts ‘2024 Style’ LED Lights For S550 Ford Mustang
Steeda – a longtime maker of performance Ford Mustang parts and entire turnkey vehicles – has churned out its fair share of them in recent months, including a MagneRide controller and cat-back exhaust for the S550 model, as well as the heavily-modified Q850 StreetFighter. Now, following the debut of the brand new S650-gen pony car, Steeda is giving S550 Ford Mustang owners the chance to mimic its look up front with a set of 2024-style LED headlights.
fordauthority.com
Ford Benchmarking 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country
Ford and General Motors have been bitter rivals in the automotive world for over a century now, and as such, both have made a habit out of benchmarking each other’s vehicles. Of course, benchmarking is also a common practice in the automotive market as a whole, with different companies constantly working to stay ahead of the competition. In that regard, Ford Authority has spotted The Blue Oval benchmarking a number of GM vehicles in recent months, including the GMC Hummer EV, Chevy Tahoe PPV, and 2023 Corvette Z06, to name just a few. Now, we can add yet another vehicle to that list – this 2022 Chevy Silverado High Country, which was spotted towing a camper.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Raptor Officially Arrives In Mexico
Ford’s Raptor lineup has expanded its global reach in a big way in recent months, heading to places like the Middle East, Argentina, and Mexico – the latter of which is also getting the V8-powered Ford F-150 Raptor R, or Lobo Raptor R, as it’s known in that country. As for the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor, that high-performance off-roader has long enjoyed tremendous global reach, and now, the mid-sizer has officially launched in Mexico ahead of its forthcoming U.S. debut.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In February 2023
Throughout February 2023, a Ford F-150 discount offers low-interest financing plus $1,000 in Customer Cash for select 2022 models in certain markets. Meanwhile, separate Retail Order Bonus Cash offers are available for 2023 models depending on market. Ford F-150 Incentives. Ford F-150 incentive offers during February 2023 vary depending on...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-Series Sales Dominate Segment Despite Decreasing In 2022 Calendar Year
Ford F-Series sales commanded first place throughout the 2022 calendar year, holding onto the top spot despite decreasing year-over-year while remaining solidly ahead of FoMoCo’s chief rival in the segment, the Chevrolet Silverado. Throughout 2022, Ford F-Series sales decreased 10 percent, selling 653,957 units overall. Comparatively, the second-best contender,...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Edge Changes, Updates, New Features
The 2023 Ford Edge represents the ninth model year of the crossover’s second generation. It soldiers on with a handful of changes over its prior model year, the most notable of which is the addition of the ST Interior appearance package for the Edge ST. Model Line. No changes.
fordauthority.com
No Ford Mustang Mach-E Production In Mexico For January 2023
Ford is investing $50 billion in EVs as it aims to produce 600k units globally this year, as well as two million annually by 2026. A relatively large chunk of that first goal is slated to come from planned Ford Mustang Mach-E production – which is expected to total 270,000 units in 2023 – and as such, The Blue Oval is preparing to significantly ramp up production at the Cuautitlan Assembly plant in the coming months. To prepare for that expansion, the automaker hit the pause button on Ford Mustang Mach-E production at the Mexican facility last month, FoMoCo revealed in its most recent sales report.
Comments / 0