As Ford Authority reported last August, the next-generation Ford Ranger and Ranger Raptor – already on sale in some international markets – will launch in North America this year for the 2024 model year. The U.S. version of the new Ranger will mirror its international brethren in a number of ways – most notably, its styling – so we already know pretty much what to expect from the mid-size pickup. At the same time, the current sales leader in that same segment – the Toyota Tacoma – is set to undergo a redesign, and may also add a Ranger Raptor rival to its lineup. The exterior design of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma recently leaked after Ford Authority previously spotted a pair of prototypes testing, and now, we have photos of the new pickup’s interior to share for the first time, too.

3 DAYS AGO