4 Longevity-Boosting Broths and Tonics Packed With Gut Health Benefits To Sip on Throughout the Day

As far as we know, there’s no such thing as a fountain of youth. Sigh. However, thanks to tons of science-backed evidence, we have learned that what we eat can play a significant role in our longevity.

This theme is central in the newly released cookbook Better Broths & Healing Tonics: 75 Bone Broth and Vegetarian Broth-Based Recipes for Everyone, co-written by two functional medicine experts. In the book, you’ll find dozens of recipes for longevity-boosting broths made with anti-inflammatory, mood-supporting, heart-healthy, and bone-strengthening ingredients.

We caught up with the authors to learn why broths are liquid gold and how they can help promote a happier gut and a healthier you. Plus, they shared four recipes so you can start sipping on these longevity-boosting broths and healing tonics throughout the day... starting now. Thirsty?

Why broth is so good for you, according to functional medicine experts

According to Kara Fitzgerald, ND, IFMCP, doctor of naturopathic medicine and author of Younger You and Better Broths & Healing Tonics, broth is a nutritionally-dense dish that can be prescribed to folks as a natural source of essential nutrients. “Bone broths have been part of our natural medicine toolbox for eons, but did you know that they can also be an excellent way to boost intake of longevity-promoting epinutrients?” Fitzgerald says.

Co-author of Better Broths & Healing Tonics Jill Sheppard Davenport, CNS, LDN, functional medicine expert and nutritionist, also agrees that broths are a great (and easy) way to give your body several nutrients that support healthy aging. “Bone broth contains glycosaminoglycan polysaccharides (GAGs), which are released from cartilage during cooking. These resilient little carbohydrates produce a thick gelatin that helps repair both gut lining and joint tissue,” Davenport says.

You can further elevate the health-supporting properties of broths and tonics by using different ingredients that tackle a specific area of concern. "Let’s say you’re looking for digestion and gut health support—to soothe gas, bloating, stomach cramps, or you’re looking to get your digestive juices flowing or to stimulate appetite. You can turn to a warm broth like our herbal trio infusion," Davenport says. "It's made with rosemary, basil, and sweet marjoram, all of which promote gastrointestinal health and support digestion."

When should you consume broths and tonics?

Like most things in life, there’s a time and place for everything—broths and tonics included. According to Davenport, she tends to pick the recipe she wants to sip based on the time of day and her intended goal (based on how her body is feeling and what it needs). In the morning, she opts for their golden broth blend recipe that can help stimulate digestion in place of a cup of joe. “I’m a huge fan of drinking broth in the morning. It kick-starts digestion and is a great alternative to a coffee ritual without the acidity,” Davenport says.

But if she’s looking to relax and unwind at the end of the day, Davenport says that the lavender infusion recipe is where it's at, thanks to its stress-relieving and anxiety-reducing ingredients. “A great mindfulness practice is to sit down with a cup of broth, breathe in the aroma, and watch the steam rise from the cup. It's so simple but can be tremendously relaxing, especially if you add lavender,” Davenport says.

Finally, Davenport says that if she’s feeling indigestion after a heavy meal, the turmeric ginger spice boost recipe—made with ginger, cloves, and star anise—is a great option.

4 easy longevity-boosting broths and tonics that support gut health

Photo: Better Broths & Healing Tonics

Herbal trio infusion recipe

Yields 1 serving

Ingredients

2 cups (16 ounces) broth

1/2 Tsp organic dried rosemary

1/2 Tsp organic dried basil

1/2 Tsp organic dried sweet marjoram

1. In a small saucepan, warm the broth to just before boiling. Meanwhile, place the herbs into the infuser.

2. When it’s ready, pour the broth over the herbs and steep, covered, for four to six minutes. Remove the infuser and enjoy!

Photo: Better Broths & Healing Tonics

Lavender infusion recipe

Yields 1 serving

Ingredients

2 cups (16 ounces) broth

1 organic lavender tea bag, or 1–2 Tsp dried lavender ﬂowers

1. In a small saucepan, warm the broth to just before boiling. Meanwhile, place the tea bag into the mug or loose lavender into the infuser.

2. When it’s ready, pour the broth over the tea and steep, covered, for four to six minutes. Remove the tea bag or infuser and enjoy.

Golden broth blend recipe

Yields 1 serving

Ingredients

1 cup broth

1 cup non-dairy milk

1 Tsp coconut oil

2 Tbsp coconut cream

1/2 Tsp turmeric powder

1/4 Tsp ginger powder

1/8-1/4 Tsp black pepper (lesser amount if using either Vegetable Base Broth)

3 drops liquid stevia, or 1–2 dried dates, seed removed

1. Put ingredients in a high-speed blender and blend till smooth and hot, about 5 minutes, taking care so the liquid does not seep out the top.

Turmeric, ginger, and spice boost recipe

Yields 1 serving

Ingredients

3/4 Tsp whole cloves (around 20 cloves)

3 pods star anise (or 10 seeds)

1/4 Tsp cardamom seeds (or 10 whole pods)

2 inches fresh turmeric root, unpeeled and coarsely sliced (or 5 thin slices dried turmeric root, or 1 1/2 Tsp dried turmeric root pieces)

2 inches fresh ginger root, unpeeled and sliced

Peel from 1/4 orange, scrubbed

1. Add all ingredients at the beginning of broth cooking, just after boiling and skimming. Or, if you plan to skip boiling and skimming, simply add them at the same time as the rest of your broth’s main ingredients.

An herbalist shares a delicious immunity-boosting broth recipe:

