At the City of Homestead’s monthly council meetings, Councilman Larry Roth, usually does the recognition of the outstanding police officers and officer/s of the month. At the January 25th , City Council meeting Special Presentations, Mr. Roth made an exception and turned the mic over to Vice-Mayor Julio Guzman. The presentation became more of a family affair, with Vice- Mayor Guzman making the Officer of the Month presentation to his older brother, Sergeant Engelbert “Bert” Guzman for his dedication to service.

HOMESTEAD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO