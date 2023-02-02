Read full article on original website
WIBW
Man injured in car accident in Sedgwick County
SEDGWICK, Co. (WIBW) - A Wichita man suffered minor injuries after the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle on I235 at South Gold St. Bridge, northbound in Sedgwick County, around 12:20 am, Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Escape was...
Kan. suspect wearing red shoes, pants stole deposit bag of cash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify a suspect. Just after 9:a.m. on January 19, police responded to a robbery call at a gas station in the 2000 block of S. Oliver in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. An employee of a gas station was walking to her vehicle with a bank deposit bag full of cash when an unknown suspect ran by and took it from her.
Wichita Fire units respond to overnight downtown fire
The call came in around 3 a.m. Saturday, from a two-story duplex in the 900 block of N. Broadway. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes but two apartments are unlivable.
City of Wichita rolls out system for residents to receive boil water advisory alerts
The City of Wichita is rolling out a better way for residents can find out if there is a boil water advisory in the area.
Kan. felon charged after found with 13-year-old at motel
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man with a history of crime is facing child sex crime charges. On Jan. 27, Lorenzo Gary, 37 of Wichita, was charged with 2 counts of rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation, and incest, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
Several injured in a crash on U.S. 54 west of Wichita
Several people were injured in a crash between a Chevy pickup and a semi west of Wichita on Thursday.
KAKE TV
1 killed in Reno County rollover
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
KAKE TV
4 hurt, including 2 children, in 4-vehicle crash on K-96 in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says two children and two drivers were hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles in north Wichita Thursday morning. It happened at around 8:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of K-96 near the Hydraulic exit. Trooper Chad Crittenden said crews were already at the scene of a non-injury accident at the ramp to I-135 when traffic began to back up, leading to a four-vehicle crash near Hydraulic.
Tanganyika holds baby shower for pregnant rhino
The Tanganyika Wildlife Park is welcoming a new baby rhino to the park with a baby shower.
Skimmer found at Casey’s in Cowley County
The Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) says it found a possible credit card skimmer on a gas pump in Arkansas City.
Lost your driving privileges? How to get them back in Wichita
More than 200,000 people in Kansas have suspended driver's licenses. That's double what it was 15 years ago. It can happen for many reasons, including unpaid tickets, child support or taxes, lack of car insurance, or DUI.
foxkansas.com
Wichita Police Dept. hosts Second Chance Thursday event
Wichita Police say one of its most unique programs is gaining momentum. Second Chance Thursday lets people take care of minor traffic warrants or get their driver's license reinstated. Officers say the program is starting to really catch on, seeing its largest turnout yet on Thursday. FOX Kansas News reporter...
foxkansas.com
Wichita delivery driver fired for racist comment
A Wichita FedEx driver lost her job after a viral video of a delivery stop. The video has more than 3 million views and shows a heated exchange between the FedEx driver and a customer. But according to the driver's apology, there's more to the situation than the video shows.
Owner of closed Wichita dealership no longer allowed to operate in Kansas
A $45.094.72 default judgement was entered against a Wichita area used car dealership and its owner for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
KWCH.com
Ark City police warn of skimmer at local gas station
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for skimmers. Police started a fraud investigation on January 23 after being contacted by several residents who noticed fraudulent activities in their bank accounts. “Information gathered indicated that the comprised information was...
KAKE TV
The WPD says the shots heard by firefighters Saturday morning were fireworks
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police are working to determine who fired shots and why near downtown early Saturday morning. Shots were heard in the area of 8th and Broadway and they were heard very close to the area of where firefighters were on scene monitoring an early-morning fire. Around...
KAKE TV
Man gets nearly 17 years in prison deadly Thanksgiving Day crash in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 38-year-old Andover man has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed one person and injured another in Wichita on Thanksgiving in 2021. Garett Meyers pleaded guilty in December to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and...
WIBW
Woman, 20, seriously injured in four-vehicle, rear-end crash Thursday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured Thursday morning in a four-vehicle, rear-end collision on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m. Thursday on westbound K-96 highway just east of Hydraulic Street. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log,...
KAKE TV
'They say it's not our problem': Wichita man facing thousands in repairs after AT&T line drilled through sewage pipe
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - David Smith has owned a small rental house in a quiet west Wichita neighborhood for 15 years and has never had a problem – until now. "We received a bill from them on sewer problems where they had to clean for the tune of over $450," said Smith.
