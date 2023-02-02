ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

WIBW

Man injured in car accident in Sedgwick County

SEDGWICK, Co. (WIBW) - A Wichita man suffered minor injuries after the vehicle he was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle on I235 at South Gold St. Bridge, northbound in Sedgwick County, around 12:20 am, Saturday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Ford Escape was...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kan. suspect wearing red shoes, pants stole deposit bag of cash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and asking the public for help to identify a suspect. Just after 9:a.m. on January 19, police responded to a robbery call at a gas station in the 2000 block of S. Oliver in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy. An employee of a gas station was walking to her vehicle with a bank deposit bag full of cash when an unknown suspect ran by and took it from her.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kan. felon charged after found with 13-year-old at motel

SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man with a history of crime is facing child sex crime charges. On Jan. 27, Lorenzo Gary, 37 of Wichita, was charged with 2 counts of rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation, and incest, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

1 killed in Reno County rollover

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Laura Manwarren was killed after she rolled her truck multiple times on K14 in Reno County. The incident happened at 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 1, around four miles south of Sterling, Kansas. The 45-year-old from Missouri was headed south on K-14 when she left the...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

4 hurt, including 2 children, in 4-vehicle crash on K-96 in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol says two children and two drivers were hurt in a crash involving multiple vehicles in north Wichita Thursday morning. It happened at around 8:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of K-96 near the Hydraulic exit. Trooper Chad Crittenden said crews were already at the scene of a non-injury accident at the ramp to I-135 when traffic began to back up, leading to a four-vehicle crash near Hydraulic.
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Wichita Police Dept. hosts Second Chance Thursday event

Wichita Police say one of its most unique programs is gaining momentum. Second Chance Thursday lets people take care of minor traffic warrants or get their driver's license reinstated. Officers say the program is starting to really catch on, seeing its largest turnout yet on Thursday. FOX Kansas News reporter...
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Wichita delivery driver fired for racist comment

A Wichita FedEx driver lost her job after a viral video of a delivery stop. The video has more than 3 million views and shows a heated exchange between the FedEx driver and a customer. But according to the driver's apology, there's more to the situation than the video shows.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Ark City police warn of skimmer at local gas station

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for skimmers. Police started a fraud investigation on January 23 after being contacted by several residents who noticed fraudulent activities in their bank accounts. “Information gathered indicated that the comprised information was...
ARKANSAS CITY, KS

