Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to FireJoel EisenbergWaterford, CT
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Related
fallriverreporter.com
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing developmentally disabled Bristol County man
Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing Bristol County man. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on June 7, 2017, 48-year-old Donald (“Donnie”) a developmentally disabled, Caucasian man who lived in Berkley was reported missing. On that date, at approximately 10:00 p.m.,...
ABC6.com
Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
Turnto10.com
Overnight shooting in Pawtucket sends 1 to hospital
One person was shot in Pawtucket just after midnight on Sunday. Pawtucket police say a male suffered a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. A shell casing was located at the scene on Chandler Avenue. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Police have yet to name...
2 hospitalized following NK fire
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people had to be transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a fire on Fleetwood Drive. North Kingstown fire officials said the two residents were inside at the time of the fire but got out before firefighters arrived. The house is no longer livable, according to the North Kingstown […]
ABC6.com
Providence officer hit by car outside Cranston St. Armory
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer was hit by a car outside of the Cranston Street Armory Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to ABC6. Police say the officer was brushed by a fleeing car, and suffered minor injuries. Other people inside the parking lot were also hit by...
ABC6.com
Structure fire in Jamestown causes significant damage, residence uninhabitable
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A structure fire that blazed in Jamestown Saturday left the home uninhabitable, according to the Jamestown Fire Department. Just before 10 a.m. on Saturday, first responders reported to 39 Pierce Avenue for a working structure fire. Upon arrival, the fire chief confirmed the working fire...
ABC6.com
Car crashes into barber shop in Rumford
RUMFORD, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into the Rumford Barber Shop in the Rumford Plaza Saturday afternoon. An ABC 6 reporter spoke with a friend of the driver who reported to the scene of the crash. The friend told the reporter that the driver “was a customer at...
33-year-old man killed in crash in East Brookfield, passengers taken to hospital
A 33-year-old man was killed in a crash in East Brookfield on Friday night, police said.
Turnto10.com
Two blind horses saved from slaughterhouse thanks to Norton couple
(WJAR) — Two blind horses set to be taken to a slaughterhouse in Mexico are instead on their way to safety thanks to the owners of Smokey Chestnut Farm. Heidi Medas, co-owner of Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton, was made aware of the blind Belgian horses earlier this week by a woman looking for available horses.
Furniture store destroyed by fire now reopen
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A furniture store in Lincoln that burned down a few months ago, has reopened in a new location. Knock On Wood Furniture opened this morning on Douglas Pike in Smithfield, about 20 minutes away from where it was previously located. The store in Lincoln caught fire on December 1. The damage […]
independentri.com
Narragansett seeks part-time animal control officer following resignation
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The town of Narragansett’s part-time animal control officer resigned from her position on Friday, full-time animal control officer Monica Tutko said this week. “We will be posting (the open position) and recruiting to find someone who will be a good fit,” Narragansett Police Chief Sean...
Turnto10.com
German shepherd attacks woman, smaller dog in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — A small dog was killed, and a woman was hospitalized after a dog attack in North Smithfield. North Smithfield police confirmed the dog attack happened Thursday. A friend of the victim said the 83-year-old woman was walking her dog in her neighborhood when a...
Turnto10.com
Emergency couple's shelter opens early amid heating issues at the Cranston Street Armory
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Cranston Street Armory suffered heating issues amid dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. An emergency shelter for couples at 662 Hartford Avenue in Providence opened two days early to take in people who were staying there. An NBC 10 news crew saw people unloading their...
firefighternation.com
Voters Shoot Down Norwich (CT) Automatic Aid Agreement; Side with Volunteer Departments
The Day, New London, Conn. Feb. 1—NORWICH — A dogged campaign by volunteer firefighters was successful Wednesday as voters soundly rejected a controversial ordinance passed in December that governs automatic aid between the city’s paid and volunteer fire departments. Voters rejected the ordinance 2,347-676. Turnout was more...
Crews battle early morning fire in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Cranston were called to battle an early morning house fire on Sunday. Around 2 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire coming from a building near the 1000 block of Pontiac Ave. When they arrived, they found flames coming from the structure. One person on scene told 12 News […]
Turnto10.com
Body recovered at Burrillville pond
Crews recovered a body at Little Round Top Pond on Sunday morning. Burrillville Police responded to a report of a body partially submerged in the water just before 11:00 a.m. Harrisville Fire Department assisted in the recovery of a female who was determined to be deceased. An NBC 10 crew...
nbcboston.com
Rhode Island Woman Charged With Killing Her 70-Year-Old Father With Garden Shears
A 38-year-old Rhode Island woman is accused of killing her 70-year-old father with garden shears Monday in the home where they both lived. Jennifer Pamula, of Woonsocket, was arraigned Thursday on a first-degree domestic murder charge in Providence District Court. She did not enter a plea and is being held without bail.
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
Turnto10.com
Seekonk man found after being reported missing
SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — UPDATE:. Massachusetts State Police said Martin Bendiksen was found. Police in Seekonk are seeking help from the public in the search for an 86-year-old man reported missing on Saturday. A silver alert was issued for Martin Bendiksen, who was last seen at his home on...
nrinow.news
North Smithfield man hides from police in chicken coop following reported assaults
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Police responding to reports of a domestic assault in North Smithfield tracked down the perpetrator with help from a neighboring town’s K-9 unit, ultimately locating the suspect inside a chicken coop at his home. Luis Flores Arias, 33, of North Smithfield, was arrested and charged...
Comments / 0