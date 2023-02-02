ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, RI

fallriverreporter.com

Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing developmentally disabled Bristol County man

Mystery continues to surround the sudden disappearance of a missing Bristol County man. According to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, on June 7, 2017, 48-year-old Donald (“Donnie”) a developmentally disabled, Caucasian man who lived in Berkley was reported missing. On that date, at approximately 10:00 p.m.,...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Family party in Cranston ends with domestic dispute, multiple arrests

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A family party in Cranston took a turn for the worse when a domestic dispute resulted in two arrests. Cranston Police Department Maj. Todd Patalano said an officer at the scene called for immediate back-up as he “engaged physically” with multiple people who were under the influence.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Overnight shooting in Pawtucket sends 1 to hospital

One person was shot in Pawtucket just after midnight on Sunday. Pawtucket police say a male suffered a single, non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg. A shell casing was located at the scene on Chandler Avenue. The victim was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. Police have yet to name...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WPRI 12 News

2 hospitalized following NK fire

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people had to be transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon following a fire on Fleetwood Drive. North Kingstown fire officials said the two residents were inside at the time of the fire but got out before firefighters arrived. The house is no longer livable, according to the North Kingstown […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

Providence officer hit by car outside Cranston St. Armory

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence police officer was hit by a car outside of the Cranston Street Armory Thursday afternoon, police confirmed to ABC6. Police say the officer was brushed by a fleeing car, and suffered minor injuries. Other people inside the parking lot were also hit by...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Car crashes into barber shop in Rumford

RUMFORD, R.I. (WLNE) — A car crashed into the Rumford Barber Shop in the Rumford Plaza Saturday afternoon. An ABC 6 reporter spoke with a friend of the driver who reported to the scene of the crash. The friend told the reporter that the driver “was a customer at...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Two blind horses saved from slaughterhouse thanks to Norton couple

(WJAR) — Two blind horses set to be taken to a slaughterhouse in Mexico are instead on their way to safety thanks to the owners of Smokey Chestnut Farm. Heidi Medas, co-owner of Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton, was made aware of the blind Belgian horses earlier this week by a woman looking for available horses.
NORTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Furniture store destroyed by fire now reopen

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — A furniture store in Lincoln that burned down a few months ago, has reopened in a new location. Knock On Wood Furniture opened this morning on Douglas Pike in Smithfield, about 20 minutes away from where it was previously located. The store in Lincoln caught fire on December 1. The damage […]
LINCOLN, RI
Turnto10.com

German shepherd attacks woman, smaller dog in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — A small dog was killed, and a woman was hospitalized after a dog attack in North Smithfield. North Smithfield police confirmed the dog attack happened Thursday. A friend of the victim said the 83-year-old woman was walking her dog in her neighborhood when a...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
WPRI 12 News

Crews battle early morning fire in Cranston

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Crews in Cranston were called to battle an early morning house fire on Sunday. Around 2 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire coming from a building near the 1000 block of Pontiac Ave. When they arrived, they found flames coming from the structure. One person on scene told 12 News […]
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Body recovered at Burrillville pond

Crews recovered a body at Little Round Top Pond on Sunday morning. Burrillville Police responded to a report of a body partially submerged in the water just before 11:00 a.m. Harrisville Fire Department assisted in the recovery of a female who was determined to be deceased. An NBC 10 crew...
BURRILLVILLE, RI
MassLive.com

Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse

Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Seekonk man found after being reported missing

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — UPDATE:. Massachusetts State Police said Martin Bendiksen was found. Police in Seekonk are seeking help from the public in the search for an 86-year-old man reported missing on Saturday. A silver alert was issued for Martin Bendiksen, who was last seen at his home on...
SEEKONK, MA

