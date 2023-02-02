ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Pa. Verizon outage impacting Valley

By Joshua Hallenbeck
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Verizon customers and cell phone users who use Verizon towers for service have been reporting reception problems or no reception at all.

The outage is targeted in Erie, Pa., but some outages are bleeding over into our area.

Stefanelli’s to open large production facility in Meadville

Through social media, Verizon support confirmed that a “network disruption” is impacting Erie, Corry and Waterford. That’s affecting data, voice and text services. Downdetector is showing outages in Northeast Ohio as well.

According to Verizon support, the company is aware of the lapse in service and is working to resolve the issue. Steve Van Dinter, the director of Local Area Communications at Verizon, released this statement:

“A fiber cut has led to an interruption in service for some customers in the Erie area. Our engineers are on site working to fix the fiber and restore service as soon as possible. Customers impacted should enable wifi calling to ensure they are able to make and receive calls until service is restored. You can learn more about wifi calling at: https://www.verizon.com/support/wifi-calling-faqs/

Patty Coller contributed to this report

