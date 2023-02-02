ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Hope For The Warriors awards largest military spouse and caregiver scholarship class of 20

By Erin McCloskey, Hope For The Warriors
 3 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Hope For The Warriors recently awarded 20 Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships for higher education for the spring 2023 semester, its largest to-date.

Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programming including health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

Since 2006, Hope For The Warriors has awarded Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships twice a year. The program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their strength, fidelity and resolve despite adversity as they assume critical roles in the financial well-being of their families.

Scholarships vary from $1,800 to $2,500 and are applied toward higher education at an accredited U.S. university, college, or trade school. Unique to the program is a scholarship for Master of Social Work students, Restoring Hope.

The spring 2023 New Beginnings Scholarships are funded for the second time, in memory of Jerry Wright, through a gift from Fred and Maria Jose Wright.

Scholarships totaling $43,700 were awarded to the following for the 2023 spring semester:

  • Natalie Wernberg of Pinellas, Florida: Honorary Scholarship, University of Florida
  • Jessica Sherman of Malden, Massachusetts: Honorary Scholarship, University of Maryland Global Campus
  • Karla Seijas of Merced, California: Honorary Scholarship, University of California Merced
  • Tiffany Venekamp of Houston, Texas: Restoring Self Scholarship, Sam Houston State University
  • Mathew Parker of Danville, Vermont: Restoring Self Scholarship, Southern Vermont University – Johnson
  • Mirtha Longoria of Austin, Texas: Restoring Self Scholarship, American Military University
  • Desty Boatright of Milburn, Oklahoma: Restoring Family Scholarship, Southern Oklahoma State University (two-time recipient)
  • Brittney McCall of Hilliard, Ohio: Restoring Family Scholarship, The Ohio State University
  • Ursula Pirtle of Harker Heights, Texas: Restoring Family Scholarship, American College of Health Sciences
  • Courtnee Lynn Peterson of San Angelo, Texas : Restoring Hope Scholarship, Angelo State University (two-time recipient)
  • Carla Overton of Grosse Pointe, Michigan: Restoring Hope Scholarship, American College of Health Sciences
  • Mishayla Atkinson of Wadsworth, Illinois: New Beginnings Scholarship, College of Lake County
  • Timothy Ingram of Fayetteville North Carolina : New Beginnings Scholarship, Fayetteville Technical Community College
  • Jennifer Prado of Lubbock, Texas : New Beginnings Scholarship, South Plains College
  • Andrea Santos of Nampa, Idaho: New Beginnings, University of Western Idaho
  • Eliana Armenta of Chula Vista, California: New Beginnings Scholarship, San Diego College (two-time recipient)
  • Elizabeth Colts of Land o’ Lakes, Florida: New Beginnings Scholarship, Pasco-Hernando State College
  • Joan Cardena of New Braunfels, Texas: New Beginnings Scholarship, National Laser Institute
  • Magdelena Martinez of Coon Rapid, Minnesota: New Beginnings Scholarship, Anoka Ramsey Community College
  • Nyla Thomas of Powder Springs, Georgia: New Beginnings Scholarship, South College

“As one of HOPE’s original programs, it’s exciting to award the largest scholarship class to date,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and CEO of Hope For The Warriors. “We’re proud of the spouses and caregivers for taking control of their futures in an everchanging environment in which they reside. We know it’s not an easy task and applaud each and every recipient for their hard work.”

Since the program’s inception, Hope For The Warriors has granted 212 Military Spouse and Caregiver Scholarships totaling $554,907.

The 2023 fall scholarship application is open from March 1- April 30. To receive an application to apply, visit hopeforthewarriors.org and connect for services.

For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org , Facebook or Twitter .

