Bitcoin Rises Above $23,000 After Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Is Coming Down

Bitcoin rose above $23,000 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed an economics forum in Washington, D.C., saying that inflation is coming down. Bitcoin added 1% to $23,236.80, according to Coin Metrics. Ether rose 1.3% to $1,667.63. Bitcoin struggled to hold the $23,000 level on Monday after dipping below that mark over the weekend.
Robinhood Board Approves Plan to Buy Back Sam Bankman-Fried's $578 Million Stake

Robinhood's board has approved a plan to purchase Sam Bankman-Fried's shares in the company, which amount to more than a 7% stake. Robinhood said it's working with the Department of Justice on the plan and can't guarantee when or if it will happen. The 55 million shares are at the...
Uber Beats Estimates and the Stock Is Up

Uber reported fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. In a prepared statement, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year." For the first quarter of 2023, Uber said it expects gross bookings to grow between...
Big Oil Rakes in Record Profit Haul of Nearly $200 Billion, Fueling Calls for Higher Taxes

Altogether, the five Big Oil companies reported combined profits of $196.3 billion last year, more than the economic output of most countries. Flush with cash, the energy giants have used their bumper earnings to reward shareholders with higher dividends and share buybacks. Big Oil executives have sought to defend their...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and More

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Uber — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
Kelly Evans: How Can Margins NOT Collapse?

Here's the problem with the blockbuster January jobs report: if it's for real, corporate profits are in trouble. And if it's not, then the economy is slowing. Either outcome bodes poorly for the business cycle, which is why I can't get on board with those demanding more Fed rate hikes in response. But if we take it at face value that indeed the labor market is still this strong right now, it may well trigger its own demise, much like the old saw in commodities markets that "the cure for higher prices is higher prices."

