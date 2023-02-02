Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Bitcoin Rises Above $23,000 After Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Is Coming Down
Bitcoin rose above $23,000 after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addressed an economics forum in Washington, D.C., saying that inflation is coming down. Bitcoin added 1% to $23,236.80, according to Coin Metrics. Ether rose 1.3% to $1,667.63. Bitcoin struggled to hold the $23,000 level on Monday after dipping below that mark over the weekend.
Robinhood Board Approves Plan to Buy Back Sam Bankman-Fried's $578 Million Stake
Robinhood's board has approved a plan to purchase Sam Bankman-Fried's shares in the company, which amount to more than a 7% stake. Robinhood said it's working with the Department of Justice on the plan and can't guarantee when or if it will happen. The 55 million shares are at the...
European Stocks Higher After Fed Chair Powell's Comments; FTSE Hits Record High
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher Wednesday as investors digested the latest comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 hit a record high shortly after markets opened in Europe, increasing by 0.8% to reach 7,925.02. The index maintained the...
Uber Beats Estimates and the Stock Is Up
Uber reported fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines. In a prepared statement, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year." For the first quarter of 2023, Uber said it expects gross bookings to grow between...
Jim Cramer Says to Not Lose Sight of Investing Fundamentals Despite the Bull Market
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors to stay selective with stocks despite the market's strong run. Stocks rose on Tuesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the disinflationary process is in its early stages during a speech at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday...
Big Oil Rakes in Record Profit Haul of Nearly $200 Billion, Fueling Calls for Higher Taxes
Altogether, the five Big Oil companies reported combined profits of $196.3 billion last year, more than the economic output of most countries. Flush with cash, the energy giants have used their bumper earnings to reward shareholders with higher dividends and share buybacks. Big Oil executives have sought to defend their...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Uber, Chipotle, Microsoft, Lumen and More
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. Uber — The ride-hailing app's shares rose more than 7% after it posted fourth-quarter earnings that topped analyst estimates. Uber earned 29 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of an 18 cent loss, Refinitiv data showed. Uber's revenue for the quarter was up 49% year-over-year. CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber ended 2022 with its "strongest quarter ever," capping off its "strongest year."
Kelly Evans: How Can Margins NOT Collapse?
Here's the problem with the blockbuster January jobs report: if it's for real, corporate profits are in trouble. And if it's not, then the economy is slowing. Either outcome bodes poorly for the business cycle, which is why I can't get on board with those demanding more Fed rate hikes in response. But if we take it at face value that indeed the labor market is still this strong right now, it may well trigger its own demise, much like the old saw in commodities markets that "the cure for higher prices is higher prices."
Fed Chair Powell Says Inflation Is Starting to Ease, But Interest Rates Still Likely to Rise
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that disinflation "has begun" but is going to take time. Markets latched onto Powell's words and briefly turned positive, before flipping back to negative after he cautioned about stronger-than-expected economic data. "If we continue to get, for example, strong labor market reports or...
