Estée Lauder Saw Sales and Earnings Decline in Second Quarter, but Beat Wall Street Expectations
Rising COVID-19 cases in China continued to weigh on The Estée Lauder Cos. during the crucial holiday season, triggering declines on both the top and bottom lines (although it beat Wall Street expectations) and causing it to lower its full year profit forecast. The company’s stock was down 3.2 percent to $271.76 following the news.More from WWDMiss Universe National Costumes 2023: All the LooksInside the Beauty Inc Awards Breakfast 2022A Look at Bleached Brows, Then and Now The beauty giant, which acquired Tom Ford in late 2022, saw net sales come in at $4.62 billion in its fiscal second quarter ended...
American Airlines, Morgan Stanley And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq jumped by around 2% on Wednesday following the Fed’s rate decision. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Merck Stock Slumps As 2023 Profit Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings Beat
Merck said it sees 2023 sales in the region of $57.2 billion and $58.7 billion.
Ten Large Cap Stocks Trading Close To 52-Week Lows
2022 has been a bad year for the equity market, with inflation and interest rates being the primary factors weighing on stocks throughout 2022. This meant that many quality stocks also suffered due to the overall market sentiments. On the other hand, this gives investors an opportunity to acquire quality stocks at a discount. To help you select, detailed below are 10 large cap stocks trading close to 52-week lows.
2U Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* 2U Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of fourteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 21 cents per share. * Revenue fell 3.1% to $236.05 million from a year ago; analysts expected $234.70 million. * 2U Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 15 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 39.4% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates * 2U Inc shares had risen by 47.4% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $11.84 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for 2U Inc is $9.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 7 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 2 at 10:02 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 0.21 0.23 Beat Sep. 30 2022 -0.03 -0.05 Missed Jun. 30 2022 -0.19 -0.10 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.26 -0.24 Beat.
These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond
Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
GM Earns Nearly $10B, Cuts Big Checks for the Hourly
Flying in the face of empty dealership lots and a headache-inducing supply chain, General Motors reported this morning that the company recorded just under $10 billion in net income during the 2022 calendar year. This is good news for anyone wearing a GM hat, including hourly workers who will find enormous bonus checks in their mailboxes later this year.
McDonald's Profit Grows as Inflation-Weary Customers Flock to Its Restaurants
McDonald's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street's estimates. Consumers have been trading down from full-service restaurants to Big Macs and McNuggets as they pull back on spending. The fast-food giant is expecting that short-term inflation will continue in 2023. McDonald's on Tuesday reported that U.S. customers are visiting its...
Should You Buy This Steady Dividend Growth Stock?
This company is a leader in a massive and growing industry.
Ford, Atlassian, Amazon And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 100 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Summit Therapeutics Inc SMMT dropped 23.3% to $2.98 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL fell 22.4% to...
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Amazon, Ford and more
Here are the notable stocks making moves after hours on Thursday, Feb. 2. — The consumer tech stock tumbled 4% in extended trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported $1.88 in earnings per share on $117.15 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $1.94 in earnings per share and $121.10 billion of revenue. Sales were down 5% year over year.
Omnicom (OMC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
OMC - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7, after the bell. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.4%, on average. Omnicom Group Inc. Price and...
Ford hourly workers to get $9K in profit sharing despite headwinds
Ford Motor Co. will pay profit-sharing bonuses of up to $9,176 to hourly autoworkers in the U.S. for 2022, the automaker said Thursday. The Dearborn automaker employs about 56,000 hourly workers in the U.S. Profit-sharing checks to eligible workers will be distributed in early March. Under the automaker's contract with...
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February
Abbott didn't have a great year in 2022, but its dividend looks as attractive as ever. AbbVie offers a high dividend yield and is poised to quickly return to growth after the loss of exclusivity of Humira. Johnson & Johnson should enjoy a boost in 2023 from the spin-off of...
Meta posts lower Q4 profit, announces huge stock buyback
SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook parent company Meta posted lower fourth-quarter profit and revenue on Wednesday, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok. But the company's stock soared in extended trading, as its revenue beat Wall Street's muted expectations and the Menlo Park, California-based company announced a $40 billion stock buyback. This is the third consecutive quarter of revenue decline for the tech giant, which laid off 11,000 workers, or about 13% of its workforce, in November. CEO Mark Zuckerberg blamed the layoffs on aggressive hiring during the pandemic, when Meta's business...
Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
Sysco had a mixed quarter but one thing is clear, business is better than prepandemic times. The company pays a healthy dividend and repurchases shares, too. Trading at 18.85X earnings its no value but should be trading at even higher levels. Dividend King Sysco (NYSE:SYY) pulled back following its FQ2...
Is This Proven Dividend Stock a Buy?
This consumer staple has almost four decades of dividend growth to its credit.
Apple suffers 1st quarterly sales decline in nearly 4 years
Apple on Thursday posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years after pandemic-driven restrictions on its China factories curtailed sales of the latest iPhone during the holiday season. The company’s sales of $117 billion for the October-December period represented a 5% decline from the same time in the...
Alphabet Shares Tumble as Profit, Revenue Miss Estimates
Alphabet, parent company of Google. saw profit and revenue below Wall Street estimates as it was squeezed by a slowdown in the digital ad market and following last month's news of massive layoffs.
What's Going On With Amazon Shares
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 4.40% to $107.94 Friday morning after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and issued first-quarter revenue guidance with a midpoint below estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported fourth-quarter net sales of $149.2 billion, up 9% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a...
