MIAMI MARLINS BEGIN BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION WITH CLASSROOM VISITS AT POINCIANA PARK ELEMENTARY ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 6

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
Shock Video Shows 9-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten on School Bus by Older Boys While Students Cheer Them OnAnthony JamesHomestead, FL
9 Things to do on a girls trip to MiamiGenni FranklinMiami, FL
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Related
communitynewspapers.com
Cynthia Seymour Leads Coconut Grove’s Business Improvement District into its Brightest Days
Under dappled sunlight that breaks through the evergreen canopy of old oak trees breathes Miami’s oldest neighborhood, Coconut Grove. Annexed by the City of Miami in 1925, the Grove strikes the daily commuter as a jewel that increases in brilliance – so one naturally wonders, “how is it that Coconut Grove thrives more each day?”
Trayvon Martin honored, remembered in South Florida
MIAMI -- South Florida residents gathered Saturday in northeast Miami-Dade to honor and remember the life of Trayvon Martin who was gunned down in the Orlando area 11 years ago. Hundreds of participants marched across Ives Estates Park on a rainy weekend day to honor the teen's life while also calling for change. "It's a real emotional day," said Tracy Martin, father of the slain teen. The rememberance was held on the eve of what would have been his 28th birthday, with his father and mother leading the group during the annual event. "You know it's an emotional time but...
communitynewspapers.com
Miami-Dade Teacher of the Year wins New Car from Kendall Toyota
Since 2011, Kendall Toyota has donated a brand new car to the Teacher of the Year for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. This year during the 2024 Francisco R. Walker Teacher of the Year event, fifth-grade teacher Don Clerveaux was selected as the winner and took home the grand prize. Clerveaux...
tourcounsel.com
CocoWalk | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
CocoWalk is an open-air shopping mall in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami, Florida, in the United States. The CocoWalk mall opened in 1990. It started as a popular local venue and lost its edge over the years.
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in Miami
I have been taking a look at the best burgers in the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to the city of Miami and the highest-ranked burger restaurants in the city.
WSVN-TV
68th St. Rose of Lima Annual Carnival kicks off in Miami Shores
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A carnival of caring and family fun kicked off this weekend in Miami Shores. The 68th St. Rose of Lima Annual Carnival features rides, games, food and other activities for revelers of all ages. 7News cameras captured a large crowd at St. Rose of Lima...
Miami mocked for Africa-themed police for Black History month: 'THIS CANNOT BE'
Twitter erupted in both jokes and anger after a 'tone-deaf' Miami police car was unveiled with an Africa-theme for Black History Month.
Middlebrooks leads Miami High on Senior Night
MIAMI, FLORIDA – Senior guard Joshua Middlebrooks scored 31 points and dished out eight assists as the Miami High Stingarees earned a 70-41 victory over the North Miami Beach Chargers on Senior Night. The Stingarees pushed a 12-point halftime lead into a 21-point advantage after three quarters ...
Miami football 2023 class signed bedrock OL per national CFB analyst
Brandon Marcello of 247 Sports named the offensive linemen signed by the Miami football program as part of his “National Signing Day 2023: Evaluating the recruiting cycle’s Bedrock Classes“ Marcello highlighted five-star offensive tackle signees Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola. Mauigoa and Okunlola are the two highest-rated...
communitynewspapers.com
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
communitynewspapers.com
Officer of the Month Sergeant Engelbert Guzman
At the City of Homestead’s monthly council meetings, Councilman Larry Roth, usually does the recognition of the outstanding police officers and officer/s of the month. At the January 25th , City Council meeting Special Presentations, Mr. Roth made an exception and turned the mic over to Vice-Mayor Julio Guzman. The presentation became more of a family affair, with Vice- Mayor Guzman making the Officer of the Month presentation to his older brother, Sergeant Engelbert “Bert” Guzman for his dedication to service.
WSVN-TV
14th Walk for Wishes 5K Walk/Run held at Markham Park in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians laced up their sneakers and headed to Sunrise this weekend to walk or run for a good cause. The 14th Annual Walk for Wishes 5K Walk/Run was held Saturday at Markham Park, located at 16001 West State Road 84. Participants hit the ground running...
WSVN-TV
Biscayne Boulevard reopens after dump truck hits SR 112 overpass in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A traffic mess has been cleared hours after a dump truck crash led to the temporary closure of Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. City of Miami Police officers shut down a portion of Biscayne Boulevard after the truck hit the State Road 112 overpass on Northeast 36th Street, Saturday morning.
hotelnewsresource.com
1,000+ Room Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida Sold
A joint venture between non-US offered real estate funds managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management and real estate funds managed by Trinity Fund Advisors LLC today announced the acquisition of The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida from a Brookfield private real estate fund. The deal is one of the...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video, pictures show arrest of ex-NBA star accused of punching daughter at Brickell Key condo
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police body camera video and crime scene pictures captured the arrest of former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire after he allegedly punched his teenage daughter, leading to a battery charge that has since been dropped. The bodycam footage shows the 6-foot-10 former player as he was walked...
tourcounsel.com
Sawgrass Mills | Shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida
Sawgrass Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Sunrise, Florida owned by Simon Property Group. With 2,370,610 square feet (220,237 m2) of retail selling space, it is the eleventh largest mall in the United States, the largest single story outlet mall in the U.S., the largest shopping mall in Broward County, the second largest mall in Florida and the Miami metropolitan area after the Aventura Mall, and the third largest shopping mall in the southeastern United States.
Miami could set new temperature record later this week
Perhaps, at the time of reading this article, you have not yet noticed the high temperatures that Miami has been recording for several days. However, we anticipate that by the end of this week a new record high for the current winter season could be set. It is a totally atypical phenomenon for the season we are living in.
sflcn.com
DUKUNOO Jamaican Kitchen Unveils New Menu for Miami Health Awareness Month
MIAMI – DUKUNOO Jamaican Kitchen the popular Jamaican eatery takes center stage when partnering with the Greater Miami Convention and Visitor’s Bureau for Miami Health and Wellness month. February, also recognized as American Heart Health Month, with the first Friday of the month being Women’s Heart Health Day, is the perfect time to show consumer’s the healthier side of Jamaican fare.
Comments / 0