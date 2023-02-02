NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling on Wall Street Wednesday, giving back some of their recent gains as uncertainty about interest rates and inflation continues to reign. The S&P 500 was 1% lower in afternoon trading following another mixed set of earnings reports from big companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 145 points, or 0.4%, at 34,016, as of 1:54 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.6% lower.

