Pennsylvania State

Pa. Lottery winner claim over $221M in January scratch-off prizes

By James Wesser
WKBN
 3 days ago

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday, Feb. 2 that scratch-off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January.

This includes one top prize worth $5 million claimed from a Philadelphia player, and three top prizes of $1 million claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties.

Pennsylvania Lottery winners claim over $211M in scratch-off prizes in November

Across the state, other big prizes claimed during January included:

  • Six prizes of $500,000
  • Four prizes of $300,000
  • Eight prizes of $250,000
  • Seven prizes of $200,000
  • Seven prizes of $100,000

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com.

Currently, scratch-off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $5 million. They are distributed at random, meaning the lottery and its retailers do not know where the winning tickets will be sold.

