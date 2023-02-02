Pa. Lottery winner claim over $221M in January scratch-off prizes

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday, Feb. 2 that scratch-off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January.

This includes one top prize worth $5 million claimed from a Philadelphia player, and three top prizes of $1 million claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties.

Across the state, other big prizes claimed during January included:

Six prizes of $500,000

Four prizes of $300,000

Eight prizes of $250,000

Seven prizes of $200,000

Seven prizes of $100,000

The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com.

Currently, scratch-off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $5 million. They are distributed at random, meaning the lottery and its retailers do not know where the winning tickets will be sold.

