Pa. Lottery winner claim over $221M in January scratch-off prizes
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday, Feb. 2 that scratch-off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January.
This includes one top prize worth $5 million claimed from a Philadelphia player, and three top prizes of $1 million claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties.Pennsylvania Lottery winners claim over $211M in scratch-off prizes in November
Across the state, other big prizes claimed during January included:
- Six prizes of $500,000
- Four prizes of $300,000
- Eight prizes of $250,000
- Seven prizes of $200,000
- Seven prizes of $100,000
The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com.
Currently, scratch-off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $5 million. They are distributed at random, meaning the lottery and its retailers do not know where the winning tickets will be sold.
