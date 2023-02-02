If you’ve visited 324 State Street in Augusta in your lifetime, you may know the building as home to Quality Craft, a general store that was run by Charles Ilsley who passed away in 2020. While the business was permanently closed, the building and all of its contents was purchased in May 2021 by husband-wife duo Bryce and Lori Cook. The pair now operate what’s known as Butler County Outfitters. You may know them by the chalk board they decorate outside of the building. It’s often updated with current events happening around Augusta, a shout out to another local business or an inspirational quote.

AUGUSTA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO