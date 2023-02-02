Antigo Fire Department responds to 2,500 calls in 2022

Members of the Antigo Fire Department had a busy 2022, and 2023 is starting right where they left off.

Department personnel answered more than 2,500 calls in 2022, which is about 208 each month.

In January, staff reposted to 192 calls, 12 fewer than the 204 answered in January 2022.

Ambulance 911 calls numbered 153, 11 fewer than last year. Fire class numbered 12, two more than last year. There were 27 calls for other services, three less than last year.