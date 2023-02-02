Read full article on original website
Dutch ministry won't appeal unlawful Afghan airstrike ruling
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government said Friday that it will not appeal a court ruling that Dutch forces unlawfully bombed a residential complex in Afghanistan in 2007, killing some 20 civilians, in a civil case brought by four survivors. The District Court of The Hague found...
Ex-foreign minister will face diplomat for Cyprus presidency
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A center-right former foreign minister and a career diplomat backed by a communist-rooted party will battle it out for the presidency of ethnically divided Cyprus in a Feb. 12 runoff, according to official voting results announced Sunday. With all votes counted in the first round...
Turkey detains 15 for IS links but finds no concrete threats
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish police have arrested 15 people for alleged links to the extremist Islamic State group, the country's official news agency said late Saturday, following days of security warnings by Western consulates. Anadolu news agency, sourcing an Istanbul police statement, said the group was detained for purportedly...
