Las Vegas, NV

Citrus County Chronicle

Prosecutor: Chasing Horse 'grooming' girls to replace wives

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Nevada prosecutors told a judge Wednesday that a former “Dances With Wolves" actor accused of sexually abusing Indigenous women and girls for decades should remain in custody because he was “grooming young children” to replace his older wives when he was arrested last week.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV

