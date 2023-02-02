Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Iconic Florida Restaurant is Known for One Single Menu ItemTravel MavenFlorida State
9 Things to do on a girls trip to MiamiGenni FranklinMiami, FL
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortuneAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Miami PD celebrates Black History Month with a new vehicleAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
Related
momjunky.com
Things to do From Miami to Key West: The Dream Road Trip!
Do you like the big city nightlife when vacationing, but want to visit small Islands too? You can have the best of both worlds. Take a fun road trip from Miami to Key West. South Florida is always a win-win! if you’re looking for things to do from Miami to Key West, keep reading!
Joe’s Stone Crab Since 1913, The Amazing Story Behind one Of Miami’s Most Famous Restaurant
The crabs weren’t part of their early success. It didn’t occur to them that the local crustacean was even edible until 1921 when James Allison built an aquarium at the foot of the bay and Fifth Street.
9 Things to do on a girls trip to Miami
Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning that at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase.
communitynewspapers.com
CASA BUFALA LAUNCHES IN MIAMI BEACH’S SUNSET HARBOUR NEIGHBORHOOD
From the Culinary Masterminds Behind Fratelli La Bufala, Casa Bufala Brings Authentic Italian Recipes from Naples to Miami. Experienced Italian restaurateur Luca D’Angelo, one of the founders of Miami Beach’s first and oldest Neapolitan pizzerias Fratelli La Bufala, is proud to announce the official opening of Casa Bufala in Miami’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood. The modern 2,500-sq. ft. restaurant expands the initial Fratelli La Bufala concept into a first-class Italian trattoria and pizzeria complete with a hand-crafted cocktail bar.
communitynewspapers.com
MANDRAKE IS MIAMI BEACH’S PREMIERE SPOT FOR THE SOCIAL SCENE
Mandrake, an eccentric restaurant serving world-class cuisine, and vibrant live entertainment with a buzzy atmosphere, takes pride in being recognized as one of the top restaurants quickly taking over the Miami scene and celebrity sightings. Melissa Granda and Nahim Jorge Bonilla are the visionaries behind Mandrake Miami. They are genuinely...
The 5 highest rated burger restaurants in Miami
I have been taking a look at the best burgers in the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to the city of Miami and the highest-ranked burger restaurants in the city.
Nour Thai Kitchen to Open in Oakland Park
Nour promises “unapologetically Thai” cuisine drawn from Thailand’s northeastern Isan region
southbeachtopchefs.com
World’s 50 Best Bar The Schmucks is Popping up at Moxy South Beach
Moe Aljaff brings The Schmucks back to Miami – Opening Sunday, February 5. Internationally renowned and award-winning bartenders Moe Aljaff and Juliette Larrouy will be hosting a two-month residency, The Schmucks at Moxy South Beach, to bring their iconic ‘five-star dive bar’ concept to life in Miami. Raised in Sweden, Aljaff is well-known for founding the popular Barcelona bar Two Schmucks in 2017. Aljaff and his Bar Director Larrouy led Two Schmucks to be a mainstay on The World’s 50 Best Bars list, most recently reaching the number seven spot in October 2022. Aljaff, Larrouy, and most of the bartending team left the bar and business shortly after this time in pursuit of a new chapter, with sights on the US.
Miami New Times
Here Are the Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
GroundUp Music Festival returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell for three days of diverse music. Unlike other festivals, GroundUp gives the artists on its lineup the opportunity to share their sound with audiences, regardless of genre. This year's event features performances by guitarist Isaiah Sharkey, Australian musician Nai Palm, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham, Mexican indie artist Silvana Estrada, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, and more. And, keeping the festival's tradition alive, jam band Snarky Puppy will perform through the weekend. Friday through Sunday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; groundupmusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $130 to $875 via gumf.tixr.com. Sophia Medina.
“Why Would I Need Pants On?” (Woman Strides Through Miami Airport)
If you’re flying to a warm-weather destination, is it okay to get in the mood by wearing a bathing suit on the flight? One woman certainly thought it was just fine to stride through Miami International Airport without pants on. Woman Walks Through Miami Airport Without Pants On. A...
WSVN-TV
68th St. Rose of Lima Annual Carnival kicks off in Miami Shores
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A carnival of caring and family fun kicked off this weekend in Miami Shores. The 68th St. Rose of Lima Annual Carnival features rides, games, food and other activities for revelers of all ages. 7News cameras captured a large crowd at St. Rose of Lima...
miamionthecheap.com
Free outdoor concerts in Broward
One of the great things about winter in South Florida is all the free outdoor concerts you can attend. Nearly every Broward city offers a free concert series, and some businesses do as well. The free outdoor concerts in Broward feature tribute bands, local jazz performers, county and bluegrass band,...
Inside Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s Star-Studded Miami Wedding
Last weekend, stars descended on Miami for model Nadia Ferreira and singer-songwriter Marc Anthony’s wedding at the Perez Art Museum Miami. The two were first introduced by a mutual friend at a Maestro Cares Foundation event before becoming engaged in 2022—and after a whirlwind eight months of planning, they tied the knot on January 28.
Inside the 'Bentley' of luxury residential towers, opening in Miami
Bentley Motors' first residential building will feature a sparkling exterior with a diamond motif and an elevator that takes residents up to their private garages while seated in their cars.
hotelnewsresource.com
500 Room Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 14-story hotel with 508 rooms in Miami, Florida. With a prime waterfront setting within the Blue Lagoon business park, the hotel is located just south of Miami International Airport (MIA). This is the company’s second hotel in the Miami airport submarket following the acquisition of the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East in December of 2022 and its tenth hotel in Florida.
musicfestnews.com
The Schedule for Rock Legends Cruise X is Here!
Rock Legends Cruise X is the floating rock festival with a cause, sailing from Fort Lauderdale to CocoCay, Bahamas on Liberty of the Seas February 13-17 with a shipload of music and music fans aboard. What is the CAUSE?. It is a great one: All proceeds from Rock Legends Cruise...
communitynewspapers.com
Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood
Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
The Miami couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
In order to spread good news in 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a couple from Miami and the good they are doing for the community.
Jewish Man Ordered Off Delta Flight From Fort Lauderdale To NYC Over Hat
WATCH THE VIDEO. DELTA ISSUES STATEMENT. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Hasidic Jewish man was ordered off of a Delta Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale to LaGuardia, apparently because of his hat. A flight attendant, according to witnesses, told the man […]
islandernews.com
Foreign investors and the South Florida lifestyle keeping real estate sales strong
Three residential properties closed for just about $1 million during the period of January 23-27. A one-bedroom in The Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne was the top seller, with a $1.1 million price tag. The 731-square-foot unit is part of the Ritz’ flex hotel management program. A solid investment for a vacation home that can generate revenue when the owner is not using the property.
Comments / 0