Moe Aljaff brings The Schmucks back to Miami – Opening Sunday, February 5. Internationally renowned and award-winning bartenders Moe Aljaff and Juliette Larrouy will be hosting a two-month residency, The Schmucks at Moxy South Beach, to bring their iconic ‘five-star dive bar’ concept to life in Miami. Raised in Sweden, Aljaff is well-known for founding the popular Barcelona bar Two Schmucks in 2017. Aljaff and his Bar Director Larrouy led Two Schmucks to be a mainstay on The World’s 50 Best Bars list, most recently reaching the number seven spot in October 2022. Aljaff, Larrouy, and most of the bartending team left the bar and business shortly after this time in pursuit of a new chapter, with sights on the US.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO