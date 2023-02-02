ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

momjunky.com

Things to do From Miami to Key West: The Dream Road Trip!

Do you like the big city nightlife when vacationing, but want to visit small Islands too? You can have the best of both worlds. Take a fun road trip from Miami to Key West. South Florida is always a win-win! if you’re looking for things to do from Miami to Key West, keep reading!
KEY WEST, FL
communitynewspapers.com

CASA BUFALA LAUNCHES IN MIAMI BEACH’S SUNSET HARBOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

From the Culinary Masterminds Behind Fratelli La Bufala, Casa Bufala Brings Authentic Italian Recipes from Naples to Miami. Experienced Italian restaurateur Luca D’Angelo, one of the founders of Miami Beach’s first and oldest Neapolitan pizzerias Fratelli La Bufala, is proud to announce the official opening of Casa Bufala in Miami’s Sunset Harbour neighborhood. The modern 2,500-sq. ft. restaurant expands the initial Fratelli La Bufala concept into a first-class Italian trattoria and pizzeria complete with a hand-crafted cocktail bar.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

MANDRAKE IS MIAMI BEACH’S PREMIERE SPOT FOR THE SOCIAL SCENE

Mandrake, an eccentric restaurant serving world-class cuisine, and vibrant live entertainment with a buzzy atmosphere, takes pride in being recognized as one of the top restaurants quickly taking over the Miami scene and celebrity sightings. Melissa Granda and Nahim Jorge Bonilla are the visionaries behind Mandrake Miami. They are genuinely...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
southbeachtopchefs.com

World’s 50 Best Bar The Schmucks is Popping up at Moxy South Beach

Moe Aljaff brings The Schmucks back to Miami – Opening Sunday, February 5. Internationally renowned and award-winning bartenders Moe Aljaff and Juliette Larrouy will be hosting a two-month residency, The Schmucks at Moxy South Beach, to bring their iconic ‘five-star dive bar’ concept to life in Miami. Raised in Sweden, Aljaff is well-known for founding the popular Barcelona bar Two Schmucks in 2017. Aljaff and his Bar Director Larrouy led Two Schmucks to be a mainstay on The World’s 50 Best Bars list, most recently reaching the number seven spot in October 2022. Aljaff, Larrouy, and most of the bartending team left the bar and business shortly after this time in pursuit of a new chapter, with sights on the US.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Here Are the Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

GroundUp Music Festival returns to the Miami Beach Bandshell for three days of diverse music. Unlike other festivals, GroundUp gives the artists on its lineup the opportunity to share their sound with audiences, regardless of genre. This year's event features performances by guitarist Isaiah Sharkey, Australian musician Nai Palm, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Madison Cunningham, Mexican indie artist Silvana Estrada, Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, and more. And, keeping the festival's tradition alive, jam band Snarky Puppy will perform through the weekend. Friday through Sunday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; groundupmusicfestival.com. Tickets cost $130 to $875 via gumf.tixr.com. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Free outdoor concerts in Broward

One of the great things about winter in South Florida is all the free outdoor concerts you can attend. Nearly every Broward city offers a free concert series, and some businesses do as well. The free outdoor concerts in Broward feature tribute bands, local jazz performers, county and bluegrass band,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

500 Room Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon Hotel Sold

MCR has acquired the Hilton Miami Airport Blue Lagoon, a 14-story hotel with 508 rooms in Miami, Florida. With a prime waterfront setting within the Blue Lagoon business park, the hotel is located just south of Miami International Airport (MIA). This is the company’s second hotel in the Miami airport submarket following the acquisition of the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East in December of 2022 and its tenth hotel in Florida.
MIAMI, FL
musicfestnews.com

The Schedule for Rock Legends Cruise X is Here!

Rock Legends Cruise X is the floating rock festival with a cause, sailing from Fort Lauderdale to CocoCay, Bahamas on Liberty of the Seas February 13-17 with a shipload of music and music fans aboard. What is the CAUSE?. It is a great one: All proceeds from Rock Legends Cruise...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Downtown Dadeland Welcomes Six New Restaurants and Concepts to the Neighborhood

Kendall: Downtown Dadeland is excited to welcome six new concepts to the neighborhood. Crema Gourmet, Eleventh Street Pizza, Mensch, Osso Steakhouse, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, and Epic Laser are all open or soon to be opening at Downtown Dadeland. “We are excited to welcome new concepts like cafes, restaurants,...
MIAMI, FL
islandernews.com

Foreign investors and the South Florida lifestyle keeping real estate sales strong

Three residential properties closed for just about $1 million during the period of January 23-27. A one-bedroom in The Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne was the top seller, with a $1.1 million price tag. The 731-square-foot unit is part of the Ritz’ flex hotel management program. A solid investment for a vacation home that can generate revenue when the owner is not using the property.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

