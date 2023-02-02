Read full article on original website
Fernando Tatis Jr. drops another huge injury update ahead of Padres’ Spring Training
Fernando Tatis Jr. revealed that he’s getting close to 100 percent as he continues to rehab from his previous shoulder injury, per AJ Cassavell. “(I am) as close to 100 percent as I’ve been in the last two years with my shoulder,” Tatis Jr. said during Padres’ FanFest. He is also reportedly a full participant in baseball activities.
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically Dies
Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of a former superstar in the league. While he was not a player, his impact was revolutionary to the Minnesota Twins, the team he spent his baseball career working with.
David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training
David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland
Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts and Eric Karros Speak on Controversial Pizza Topic
While making an appearance at California Pizza Kitchen, the tough questions were asked of the Dodgers representatives.
Astros cheating conspirator admits Houston ‘stole that (bleeping) World Series’
Back in 2017, the Houston Astros illegally used electronic equipment to steal signs on their way to beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. And current Boson Red Sox manager Alex Cora reportedly bragged about it. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. A report from Mass...
Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’
Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
MLB Superstar Given Devastating Medical Outlook
Now, following all the offseason drama, we have more insight as to the diagnosis of why Carlos Correa lost out on 7 extra years and an extra $150 million, failing two physicals in the process.
3 players who could make or break Braves’ World Series chances
These three Atlanta Braves stars will determine if the 2023 team can win the World Series. The Atlanta Braves won their first World Series in 26 years two seasons ago, but the pressure is on the franchise to get back to the Fall Classic to raise another championship banner for Braves Country.
Yankees’ Brian Cashman stops Luis Severino from pitching for Dominican Republic
The New York Yankees are doing everything in their power to keep the starting rotation healthy prior to the commencement of the 2023 season. Frankie Montas is already set to miss a few weeks of the regular season after sustaining a shoulder injury, stopping him from starting his throwing program this off-season.
Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery
The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
MLB Star Announces Decision To Leave America
Major League Baseball is widely considered the best professional baseball league in the world, where top talent want to come play, but baseball is also very popular in other countries, with other top leagues existing in both Japan and Korea.
NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies
One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire
The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/5/23
Newsday | Erik Boland: As spring training draws closer, Boland offered an early 26-man roster prediction with five starters, eight relievers, and 13 position players. Of course, it goes without saying that things can change in a hurry in the event of trades, signings, and injuries. He predicts Domingo Germán...
Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter ranked MLB’s No. 33 prospect by The Athletic’s Keith Law
As pitchers and catchers get set to report on Feb. 16, The Athletic's Keith Law ranked the Top 100 MLB prospects to keep an eye on this season with one Phillie cracking the Top 20 - Andrew Painter. The 20-year-old righty landed in the No. 13 spot on Law’s board...
Dodgers make attention-grabbing Spring Training move with top pitching prospects
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced their 2023 Spring Training non-roster invites on Friday. Among the players listed were two of the top pitching prospects in baseball in Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, via Juan Toribio. Miller is the No. 24 overall ranked prospect in baseball, per MLB.com. Stone is the...
Astros Reportedly Take Chance On Hard-Throwing Former Red Sox Prospect
The Astros are making moves left and right
Jason Heyward gave Dansby Swanson perfect advice about leaving Braves
Leaving home is never easy. The Braves were the only organization Dansby Swanson had really known. Jason Heyward can relate. Dansby Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs this offseason on a seven-year, $177 million deal. It was tough to turn down, especially with Swanson coming off a career season, and having just married Mallory Pugh, who plays for Chicago’s NWSL team.
