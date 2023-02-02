ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

New York Post

David Cone on where Yankees stand heading into spring training

David Cone is not sure whether the Yankees have finally closed the gap on the Astros. He has lauded general manager Brian Cashman’s offseason moves, but he thinks there is probably still more work to do. “Maybe a trade or two, even by the trade deadline, will change the roster a little bit here or there,” Cone, the YES Network broadcaster, said Saturday. “I don’t think Cash is done yet.” Cone, a standout starter for both the Yankees and Mets during a 17-season MLB career, said getting Aaron Judge back “was huge.” The Yankees also re-signed Anthony Rizzo, and landed free agents...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

Son of Yankees, Mets legend commits to playing football at Maryland

Dylan Gooden, the son of former New York Yankees and New York Mets right-hander Dwight Gooden, officially committed Wednesday to playing football at the University of Maryland. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Dylan Gooden initially announced his commitment in December, and put pen to paper on National...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Alex Cora was brazen about Astros scandal: ‘We stole that World Series’

Alex Cora didn’t exactly hide his sign-stealing ways – in fact, the alleged mastermind behind the Astros’ shocking 2017 scandal bragged about them to his new team. Members of the 2018 Red Sox would listen to their new manager – along with bullpen coach Craig Bjornson, another ex-Houston staffer – discuss their scheme “in a late-night setting” and “especially when they started drinking,” according to Evan Drellich’s new book, “Winning Fixes Everything: How Baseball’s Brightest Minds Created Sports’ Biggest Mess.” “We stole that [expletive] World Series,” Cora reportedly told his players, according to a Boston Herald transcript. The Red Sox manager, who was...
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major Signing

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been consistently one of the best teams in Major League Baseball over the past decade. The past few seasons the Los Angeles Dodgers proceeded to lose key players on their team, including Corey Seager, Trea Turner, and Justin Turner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Star Undergoes Major Surgery

The New York Mets have had an incredible offseason, filled with major signing after major signing since Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020. The New York Mets finished their 2022 Major League Baseball campaign with a 101-61 record, however, suffered a disappointing playoff loss in the wild-card round versus the San Diego Padres.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OnlyHomers

MLB Star Announces Decision To Leave America

Major League Baseball is widely considered the best professional baseball league in the world, where top talent want to come play, but baseball is also very popular in other countries, with other top leagues existing in both Japan and Korea.
OnlyHomers

NFL Hall Of Fame Legend Dies

One of the biggest legends of the National Football League's history passed away. The death of National Football League legend and Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard has been announced today, two days after the 86-year-old died due to a lengthy illness.
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans make historic coaching hire

The Tennessee Titans have hired Lori Locust to join their staff as a defensive assistant according to a report by Ian Rapoport. Locust previously worked as the assistant DL coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four seasons before being let go at the end of the 2022 season. When hired by Tampa Bay, Locust became the first female position coach in the NFL and third female full-time assistant coach in NFL history.
NASHVILLE, TN
chatsports.com

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 2/5/23

Newsday | Erik Boland: As spring training draws closer, Boland offered an early 26-man roster prediction with five starters, eight relievers, and 13 position players. Of course, it goes without saying that things can change in a hurry in the event of trades, signings, and injuries. He predicts Domingo Germán...
FanSided

Jason Heyward gave Dansby Swanson perfect advice about leaving Braves

Leaving home is never easy. The Braves were the only organization Dansby Swanson had really known. Jason Heyward can relate. Dansby Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs this offseason on a seven-year, $177 million deal. It was tough to turn down, especially with Swanson coming off a career season, and having just married Mallory Pugh, who plays for Chicago’s NWSL team.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

FanSided

