Boardman awarded $2.1M in flood control money

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman is getting over $2 million from FEMA and the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to help with flooding problems .

The hazard mitigation money will be used to help replace an underground stormwater and sewer system that is being done by the township and develop the Forest Lawn Stormwater Park , which, with this money, is now fully paid for.

Township administrator Jason Loree says that combined with other funding, the project is paid for without touching township or water district funds.

The project will mitigate flooding for downstream residents and improve water quality within the watershed. Native plants will help absorb nutrients and the passive stormwater park will provide additional storage during storm events.

“Asbestos abatement is almost complete. As soon as that’s done, the demolition contractor will be able to get in there and get some work started and start demoing,” Loree said.

Loree hopes the project will be complete by the end of this year.

