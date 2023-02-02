ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Today

Green comet will pass Earth. Here's how and when you can see it

No. It's not the latest Marvel superhero to get signed to a movie deal. On Feb. 1-2, Comet C/2022 E3 or Comet ZTF or the "Green Comet,” will make its closest pass by the Earth and thus will be visible to the naked eye. The comet, discovered less than a year ago, is currently visible with telescopes and other visual aids in the constellation Draco. By the end of the month, it should be visible near Polaris, more commonly called the North Star. And if you want catch a glimpse of ZTF for yourself, gaze north after sunset and look for the green haze.
FLORIDA STATE
marthastewart.com

Stay Up to Watch the Rare Green Comet Shooting Across Tonight's Sky—It Was Last Seen 50,000 Years Ago

Beyond Earth's atmosphere, there is an entire cosmos filled with unimaginable discoveries—but every now and then, these phenomenons pass through our night sky on their epic journeys. If you time it right, you'll be able to see one of these monumental celestial sightings this evening: For the first time in 50,000 years, a rare green comet, formally known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), will shoot across the sky, reports Space. The interstellar object will actually be closest to the sun tonight, but still visible from Earth. Come February 1, the comet will be closer to our planet, a mere 28 million miles away.
NBC New York

Green Comet Last in Solar System 50,000 Years Ago Spotted Over Long Island

A comet last in the solar system about 50,000 years ago was visible in the pre-dawn sky Thursday for intrepid Americans who likely only needed a telescope or even just binoculars to catch a glimpse of its green glory. The comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF), a name that NASA acknowledges is...
Phys.org

Curious comet's rare close approach

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) today makes its closest approach to Earth before likely leaving our solar system forever. At billions of years old and not seen since Neanderthals roamed, the green comet continues to intrigue as it grows an apparent third tail and unexpectedly—but intriguingly—failed to wow scientists when observed in X-ray light.
Bakersfield Californian

NICK STROBEL: It's tough to spot comet ZTF without aid

How did observing comet ZTF (C/2022 E3) turn out for you? Comet ZTF passed closest to Earth on Thursday, Feb. 2, at a distance of 26 million miles. Comets are notoriously unpredictable in the amount of the gas and dust that they will eject as they warm up when traveling through the inner solar system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy