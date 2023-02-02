ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Trade Rodgers, Get Extra Pick in 33rd Team Mock

By Bill Huber
In The 33rd Team’s latest mock draft, the Green Bay Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets and received the 13th overall pick.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a new mock draft by The 33rd Team, the football site that lists several former NFL executives and players among its ranks, the Green Bay Packers traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets for a first-round pick.

The Packers used that pick, the 13th overall, on Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones, a two-year starting right tackle who earned some All-American accolades in 2022, when he allowed zero sacks and only five pressures in 419 pass-protecting snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.

“The Jets and Packers will have to work out some contract details, but the Jets give up at least this year’s first-round NFL Draft pick for Aaron Rodgers,” the authors wrote. “This gives the Jets a chance to make a run at a Super Bowl with their talented roster. Green Bay uses the pick to inject more youth into the offensive line and protect Jordan Love’s blind side.”

Jones wouldn’t protect Love’s blind side as the right tackle but he’d move mountains in the run game. He measured 6-foot-8 and a hulking 375 pounds at the Senior Bowl.

Jones, as noted by SI.com’s NFL Draft Bible , “has a ridiculous frame, measuring in at 6-foot-8 with 11 3/8-inch hands, 36 5/8-inch arms, and an 89 1/2-inch wingspan, which is the longest wingspan in Senior Bowl history. Those measurements alone will put him in the conversation to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Jones’ wingspan would be normal for a person who stands 7-foot-5 .

“When I saw him with his shirt up at practice, he looked like he had some abs, incredible for an offensive tackle his size,” The 33rd Team’s Rick Spielman, the former Minnesota Vikings general manager, said in a Senior Bowl winners-and-losers story . “And he moved well, too. In the one-on-ones, he really stood out to me. He was so big, the pass rushers had a difficult time getting around him. He proved he’s not just a pass-pro guy, too; I thought he showed well in the run game.”

He’s got nimble feet, the byproduct of his basketball background. He was good enough in that sport to be first-team all-Indiana and earn some offers from Mid-American Conference schools. He even considered dabbling in that sport at Ohio State.

“I just had to take my business from basketball and push it to football and make that dream the same dream,” said Jones, who was merely 21 inches at birth but was wearing size-10 shoes at age 10 . “I used to say I wanted the NBA. So I just switched that to the NFL. All that’s changed. I just let it go out the window.”

With Green Bay’s own pick at No. 15, Love got a sure-handed target in the passing game.

Click here for the full mock .

